Revanth slams TRS for suicides in state

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Congress tells cops to stop being TRS agents
Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)
HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday demanded stern action against the ruling TRS leaders and police officials whose harassment drove a young businessman Gangam Santhosh and his mother Padma to suicide in Ramayampet of Medak district.

Revanth spoke to Anjaiah and Sridhar, father and brother of the deceased Santosh over phone. Later, following the instruction of AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, Revanth Reddy, TPCC political affairs committee convener and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir and  Medak District Congress Committee president Tirupati Reddy visited the residence of the victims in Ramayampet.

 

Santosh and his mother Padma died by setting themselves ablaze in a lodge in Kamareddy on Saturday.

The police also recovered a selfie video in which Santosh and Padma alleged harassment by the TRS leaders including Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud, a police inspector T. Nagarjuna Goud and others.

“The Congress will not tolerate such harassment and fight against the TRS regime at all levels. We appeal to all the victims of TRS and police harassment that they should not resort to any extreme measures like suicide. Instead, they should approach the Congress leaders who would take up their fight seeking justice. People should not lose hope under any circumstances and fight bravely against the atrocities of the TRS government,” they said.

 

Meanwhile, Shabbir Ali spoke to DGP Mahender Reddy over phone and demanded immediate action and a fair probe in this case. He also asked the DGP to direct the police officials to stop working like TRS activists and perform their duties as per the law. He said the nexus between the ruling party and the police department was a dangerous sign for democracy.

 

