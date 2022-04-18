Nation Current Affairs 18 Apr 2022 Modi unveils Mann ki ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi unveils Mann ki Baat’s digital magazine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 18, 2022, 8:27 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 9:02 am IST
Magazine focuses on issues raised by Modi during his last radio broadcast
New Delhi:  Ahead of this month’s Mann ki Baat radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a magazine based on the last episode of his monthly radio programme.

The 38-page digital magazine contains key points highlighted by the Prime Minister. Modi also asked people to join the next episode of his monthly radio address on April 24. “Here is an interesting magazine on last month’s #MannKiBaat in which we discussed diver-se topics like India’s exports jump, Ayurveda start-ups, water conservation and traditional fairs. Do join the next episode on the 24th,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

 

The radio programme Mann ki Baat is aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the nation.

In the last edition of the programme, the Prime Minister had mentioned how India had achieved the export target of $400 billion, which he had said that signifies the country’s growing economy but more than that it is linked to India’s potential. 

During his address, Modi had also called upon start-ups in the health sector especially those in the Ayush sector to put their content online in all languages recognised by the United Nations and not just remain restricted to English. Underlining that the Ayush manufacturing industry is reaching around Rs 1.4 lakh crore, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that Ayush start-ups from India with better quality products will reign all over the world. He had also mentioned some of the start-ups and the tremendous work they have been doing in the sector.

 

Urging the listeners to save every drop of water and also recycle and reuse water whenever possible, the Prime Minister had asked children to be at the forefront of water conservation efforts.

Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat, digital magazine mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


