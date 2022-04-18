Nation Politics 18 Apr 2022 KTR’s visit to ...
KTR’s visit to Khammam district postponed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 18, 2022, 8:38 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 9:13 am IST
The postponement was due to a parliamentary committee meeting on e-commerce, and unveiling of the state government’s Space Technology Policy
HYDERABAD: A planned visit to Khammam on Monday by minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has been indefinitely put off, his office announced here on Sunday.

The postponement was necessitated because of a parliamentary committee meeting on e-commerce, and unveiling of the state government’s Space Technology Policy, his office said.

 

It may be recalled that Khammam has been on a boil with Opposition parties on the warpath since Saturday following the death of a BJP activist S. Sai Ganesh who committed suicide alleging harassment by the police who, according to the deceased, had foisted 16 false cases against  him at the behest of transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The BJP leaders have been camping in Khammam.

