Nation, Politics

KTR takes stock of preparations for TRS plenary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 18, 2022, 8:11 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 9:04 am IST
Rama Rao said the foundation day will be celebrated like a festival across the state
TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao (Twitter)
 TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Around 3,000 party leaders and representatives from across the state are expected to attend the 21st Foundation Day celebrations of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi on April 27, TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao has said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Hitex Convention Centre at the HICC in Madhapur on Sunday, Rama Rao said the foundation day will be celebrated like a festival across the state. In addition to the TRS plenary meeting on April 27, the day will also see the TRS party flag being hoisted by all the 12,769 party branches in villages and in 3,600 locations in various cities and towns, he said.

 

The convention in the city will take stock of the development in the state so far under the TRS and new plans and decisions for further development will be discussed during the event.

Rama Rao said all TRS leaders invited to the convention will be issued invitation cards and only those who have been called should make plans to attend the event.

The TRS was born to represent the self-respect of the people of Telangana state and its identity, Rama Rao said, adding a meeting will be held with TRS leaders from the GHMC area on Monday as part of the preparations for the party plenary.

 

...
Tags: trs plenary april 27, hitex convention centre
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


