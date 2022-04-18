Nation Politics 18 Apr 2022 KCR neglected RDS, k ...
KCR neglected RDS, kept Gadwal district dry, says Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 18, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 7:00 am IST
Bandi declared that if the BJP comes to power in TS, he will ensure RDS is completed and 1 lakh acres come under the plough
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay during waves to the crowd on the fourth day of Praja Sangrama Yatra on fourth day in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday. (Photo by Arrangement)
Hyderabad: The BJP has demanded an explanation from Chief Minister K Chandra-shekar Rao as to why the state government was not releasing Rs 70 crore for modernisation of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) that could irrigate tens of thousands of acres in Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is on his Praja Sangrama Padayatra in the district, on Sunday, said “the Chief Minister, who spent Rs 1 lakh crore to get water to his farm house from Godavari river, has not found it fit to invest Rs 70 crore for RDS that can irrigate nearly 1 lakh acres in the Jogulamba-Gadwal district.”

 

Bandi declared that if the BJP comes to power in TS, he will ensure RDS is completed and 1 lakh acres come under the plough. He said the Chief Minister must tell the people why he does not care for those living in the district and the cause of his neglect of this region. “He is also not taking any action when the AP government is taking water away through the Sangameswara project. The CM’s silence is a great betrayal of Telangana. The kind of injustice he is allowing to be perpetrated on Telangana was not even witnessed in the region during the days of united Andhra Pradesh,” Bandi said.

 

The BJP, he said, will also ensure irrigation to the tail-end areas in the district, and that a chilli market will be established in Alampur.

Tags: bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


