Karnataka CM Bommai sounds poll bugle for 2023 elections

ANI
Published Apr 18, 2022, 10:53 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 10:53 am IST
The Chief Minister in an attack on Congress said that the party is worried only about power and vote bank politics causing communal tension
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Vijayanagar: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sounded the poll bugle for the 2023 Assembly elections on Sunday and said that the party will seek a positive mandate from farmers, women and weaker sections for the good governance provided by the state government.

Addressing the convention Bommai called Vijayanagar a holy land and said the BJP has declared a democratic war based on the principles of justice and positive democratic values.

 

"Let us march ahead under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his welfare programmes. Let us march together, victory will be ours," he said.

"We will seek a positive mandate from farmers, women and weaker sections for our good governance, enforcing law and order, maintaining unity and integrity of the State and nation. We will go to the people with our performance report card and win the hearts of the people. Let us make Lotus bloom in the hearts of the people and the third floor of V2023 polls.," Bommai added.

 

Terming Modi's leadership as a great strength for the party, Bommai said, the entire world has accepted him as a great leader and we are marching ahead under his leadership to script a glorious future for the State and the country.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Bommai said that the grand old party had no moral right to talk about corruption.

"The earlier Congress government at the Centre had attained notoriety by perpetrating 2G, 3G, Defence and Coal scams. The Congress government compromised with even the security of the country by indulging in scams in defence purchases too," Bommai said while adding that Congress worried only about power and vote bank.

 

The Chief Minister in an attack on Congress said that the party is worried only about power and vote bank politics causing communal tension in the state.

"They had lost control of the administration when in power encouraging the anti-national elements. They remained mute spectators when rioters attacked DJ Halli police station and burnt down the residence of their own party MLA," he said.

"They do not want peace and harmony in society. Their vote bank politics has further emboldened the disruptive elements, Bommai said and questioned the silence of Congress leaders about the attack on the police station in Hubballi and their stand on the Hijab issue," he added.

 

Assembly Elections in the state will be held in 2023.

