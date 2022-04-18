Nation Politics 18 Apr 2022 Karnataka CM Bommai ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka CM Bommai says BJP top brass to take call on Cabinet expansion

ANI
Published Apr 18, 2022, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 2:07 pm IST
Karnataka is scheduled to go to the polls next year, for which Bommai has blown the bugle in the Vijayanagar convention on Sunday
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Twitter)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Twitter)

Bengaluru: Amid the demands for the Cabinet expansion ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections next year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that a meeting on the matter will be held in New Delhi in which the party high command will take the decision.

Speaking to the reporters, Bommai said, "The BJP president JP Nadda has stated that a meeting will be held in Delhi. The party high command will take a call on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle."

 

Earlier on Sunday, during his two-day visit to the state, Nadda held a meeting with the state core committee of the party in the presence of the Chief Minister and discussed organisational issues.

Recently, Bommai during his two-day visit to the national capital had met the party's top brass, including the national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The cabinet expansion of the eight-month-old government has been stated to have been the top agenda during the meeting. Upon his return from New Delhi, the Chief Minister had termed his visit "successful".

 

Notably, Bommai, who also belongs to the politically influential Lingayat community, was sworn in as the Chief Minister on July 28 last year after his predecessor BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post.

Karnataka is scheduled to go to the polls next year, for which Bommai has blown the bugle in the Vijayanagar convention on Sunday.

"We will seek a positive mandate from farmers, women and weaker sections for our good governance, enforcing law and order, and nationalist agenda. We will go to the people with our performance report card," Bommai said.

 

...
Tags: karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, karnataka cabinet expansion
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Karnataka CM Bommai sounds poll bugle for 2023 elections

Latest From Nation

Delhi Police personnel detain a person, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI)

Latest: Fresh violence erupts in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, bricks pelted at cops

The incident occurred at Sri Ulka LLP, a fish processing unit in the Mangaluru Special Economic Zone at about 7 PM on Sunday. (Representational image)

Karnataka: Five die due to asphyxiation at fish processing unit

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

Farmers hope to get justice: Rakesh Tikait on cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra

Ashish Mishra (PTI file image)

SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress rules out pact with TRS in Telangana

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

List of ticket aspirants for BJP is growing in Adilabad district

Dr. Mallikarjun Reddy of Nirmal had joined the party during the ongoing Bandi Sanjay’s (in picture) Praja Sangram Yatra. — DC Image

13 Opposition leaders question PM's 'silence' over recent violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Karnataka CM Bommai sounds poll bugle for 2023 elections

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->