Let’s resolve all water issues, Jagan tells Patnaik

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to his Odisha counterpart, Naveen Patnaik, seeking to resolve all water-related issues between the two states.

Reddy reminded Patnaik that construction of Neradi Barrage across the river Vamsadhara along with necessary ancillary structures is permissible according to Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal (VWDT) order.

The letter states, “I would like to bring to your attention that the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal (VWDT) pronounced its final order and decision under section 5(2) of ISRWD Act, 1956 on 13.09.2017. The Tribunal order explicitly permitted the State of Andhra Pradesh to take up construction of Neradi Barrage across the river Vamsadhara along with necessary ancillary structures. It has also permitted construction of Left Head Sluice on the left side of Neradi Barrage to serve the requirements of the State of Odisha also.

The construction of Neradi Barrage is imperative and also in the best interest of both the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as it caters to the dire needs of drinking and irrigation water requirements of the people of the backward and drought prone areas of Srikakulam District in the State of Andhra Pradesh and Gajapathi District in the State of Odisha.”

“Farmers of both the states in general and farmers of my state in particular are eagerly waiting for completion of the project. Moreover, about 75% of floodwater i.e. nearly 80 TMC is annually going waste into the sea. Water is the most important element for the preservation of life and being a finite commodity, if not managed properly, will result in shortages in near future,” the letter said.

He recalled that Odisha has filed clarification before the VWDT and Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court wherein it has raised some issues, mostly pertaining to the function of Supervisory Committee. He stated that these issues could be amicably resolved before the commencement of operation of Neradi Barrage. He urged Odisha’s cooperation in the construction of the barrage by accepting publication of the VWDT’s 13.09.2017 decision in the official Gazette in terms of Section 6 (1) of ISRWD Act 1956 for enabling construction of Neradi Barrage in order to relieve the suffering of the denizens of the most backward areas of Srikakulam district in AP and Gajapathi district in Odisha.

Reddy hoped that Patnaik would agree for a meeting between the two in order to resolve the pending issues pertaining to the two states.