Nation, Politics

Lok Sabha polls, Phase 2: Big fight in Karnata as 95 seats go to polls today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2019, 7:05 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2019, 7:05 am IST
Votes were to be held in 97 seats, but Vellore and Triputa East were kept out due to corruption, security concerns.
Polling takes place in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. (Representational Image)
Mumbai: Thirteen states and Union Territories go to polls in the ongoing Lok Sabha election’s second phase on Thursday, April 11.

Candidates in 95 constituencies will fight it out today. The result will be out on May 23. Originally, polls were to be held in 97 constituencies. But polls were differed in two -- Vellore will not see polls due to corruption charges, neither will Tripura East because of security concerns.

 

Polling takes place in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Thirty eight out of 39 Lok Sabha seats and 18 Assembly seats are going to polls in Tamil Nadu..

Karimganj, Silchar, autonomous district, Mangaldoi and Nawgong see polls in Assam.

In Bihar, it is Kishanganj, Kathar, Purnea, Bhagalpur and Banka.

In Chhattisgarh, the seats are Rajnandangaon, Mahasamund and Kanker.

Jammu and Kashmir has two seats – Srinagar and Udhampur.

A large chunk of Karnataka – 14 seats is going to polls on Thursday. They are Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamrajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur and Kolar.

Ten MPs will be elected in Mahararashtra from Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur.

Manipur has one seat -- Inner Manipur.

Odisha 5 seats -- Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska.

Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats are: Tirvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukoodi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Polls were to be held on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 2 but voting in Vellore constituency was cancelled two days ago because a huge amount of cash was discovered, allegedly from the associate of a DMK leader.

Puducherry one – Puducherry.

Big stakes Uttar Pradesh has eight -- Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri.

West Bengal will have three -- Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Raiganj.

Tripura East was also to vote but the Election Commission deferred it to April 23 due to security concerns.

Thirty five Assembly segments under five Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha — Bolnagir, Aska, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Kandhamal —also votes in the state polls. The Odisha Assembly elections is being held in four phases simultaneously. Phase 1 saw polling in 28 Assembly constituencies.

Nearly 16 crore voters exercise franchise today to decide the fate of 1,629 candidates. The Election Commission has set up 1,81,000 polling booths to ensure hassle-free voting.

 

