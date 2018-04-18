search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

TPCC president demands CM, Speaker resignations

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Congress MLA D.K. Aruna demanded Mr Rao to dissolve the Assembly and face the elections immediately.
Telangana Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses a meeting in Pinapaka Constituency in Manuguru Town on Tuesday. (Photo: P. Anil kumar)
Hyderabad: After the High Court judgment to reinstate the expelled Congress MLAs, several Congress leaders, including TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Mr Reddy demanded resignation of the Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary on moral grounds.  He said the High Court judgment to restore their membership of the expelled MLAs is a slap on the TRS government.

 

Congress MLA D.K. Aruna demanded Mr Rao to dissolve the Assembly and face the elections immediately. 

She said if Mr Rao is really a Telanganite, he should resign and has no right to continue as the Chief Minister even for a day. If the Speaker does not react properly, she said people will teach him a lesson in the coming days.

Mr Reddy welcomed the High Court judgment and said that the fall of TRS government has started due to its autocratic and undemocratic actions. He said at least from now onwards, Mr Rao should rule according to democratic principles.

Former MP V. Hanum-antha Rao said that the Chief Minister has to learn a lesson from the High Court judgment and follow a democratic system to rule the state. AICC general secretary and in-charge of TPCC R.C. Khuntia welcomed the judgment.

Opposition leader K Jana Reddy said after expelling the two MLAs and suspending rest of the Congress MLAs, the government had taken the House’ approval for Panchayat Raj Act that has many loopholes.

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, s. madhusudhana chary
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




