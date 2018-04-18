Sanghi, mitron supporters don’t accept truth: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Union finance minister Arun Jaitley for terming the cash crunch across the country as a “temporary issue”.

On Tuesday, following a spate of complaints about ATMs running dry nationwide, Jaitley tweeted, “Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Overall there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the banks. The temporary shortage caused by sudden and unusual increase in some areas is being tackled quickly."

In response, Rama Rao tweeted, “The cash shortage in banks & ATMs is neither sudden nor temporary. I’ve been hearing complaints for over 3 months repeatedly in Hyderabad. Pls have RBI team dig deeper & not brush away an issue that is eroding people's confidence in banking system.”

In his turn, Owaisi tweeted, “I have been saying this from last 15 days, sanghi & mitron supporters do not want to accept the truth it is worse in south of Hyderabad.”