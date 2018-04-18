K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Odisha CM to discuss about third front

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Naveen Patnaik, the Odisha CM and the leader of the Biju Janata Dal, in Odisha in the first week of May, to discuss about the need for a third front at the national level.

Mr Patnaik has reportedly asked Mr Rao to visit him then as the Odisha Legislative Assembly is currently in Session.

Mr Rao has already discussed the political climate, the upcoming general elections, the need for a third front at the national level, and his desire to bring about a qualitative political change with Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, the leader of the Janata Dal (S).

He is expected to discuss the same matters with Mr Patnaik when he meets with him.