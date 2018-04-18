search on deccanchronicle.com
AP TD MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar slaps man over Naidu poster

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Angered over the torn poster, he asked the bus driver as to why he did not take care of it.
TDP MLA and government whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar (Facebook/Chintamaneni Prabhakar)
VIJAYAWADA: TD MLA and government whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar allegedly slapped a person belonging to the Kapu community at Hanuman Junction for tearing off Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s poster on an RTC bus.

Angered over the torn poster, he asked the bus driver as to why he did not take care of it. When a passerby questioned Mr Prabhakar as to what the driver could do about this, he slapped the person.

 

A bus that had government’s advertisement had halted at a point at the Hanuman Junction. Mr Prabhakar, who was passing- by, saw the poster in which the face of the CM was ripped off. Mr Prabhakar asked the bus driver why he did not take care of it. When a passer-by questioned Mr Prabhakar as to what the driver could do about this,  Mr Prabhakar slapped the person. The situation turned tense when local people gathered and raised slogans against Mr Prabhakar and demanded that action be taken against him. Local Kapu leaders also planned to agitate and demanded the arrest of Mr Prabhakar.  

Tags: chintamaneni prabhakar, cm n. chandrababu naidu, td mla
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




