  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 18 Mar 2023 Lack of promotions, ...
Nation, Politics

Lack of promotions, GO 317 on teachers hit party: BRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2023, 12:24 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2023, 7:20 am IST
A.Venkata Narayan Reddy. (DC File photo)
 A.Venkata Narayan Reddy. (DC File photo)

HYDERABAD: The BRS leadership has embarked on a post-mortem of the BJP's victory in the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar teacher MLC election. Although the BRS did not contest the election, it backed the Progressive Recognised Teachers' Union-Telangana State (PRTU-TS) candidate Gurram Chenna Keshav Reddy.

Sources said the party leadership primarily identified GO 317, spouse transfers, lack of promotions since 2015 and no transfers since 2018 as prime reasons for the teachers not voting for the PRTU-TS candidate. To express their anger and protest on these issues they had voted for the BJP candidate, it was felt.

The BRS government brought GO 317 in December 2021 which faced stiff resistance from government teachers unions. This GO, pertaining to Telangana Public Employment, has introduced a zonal system in the allocation of jobs.

The new system was formulated after Telangana was reorganised into 33 districts from earlier 10 in 2016. The existing teachers were allocated to newly organised teachers based on their nativity.

This caused several hardships to teachers in the middle of the academic year to change their job location especially for spouse teachers, as husband was allocated to one district and wife to other district. Spouse teachers continue to protest seeking justice even today.

Besides, the government failed to give promotions to teachers since 2015 and undetake general transfer of teachers since 2018. When Teacher MLC elections neared, the BRS government initiated the transfers process in February, it hit legal hurdle with High Court issuing stay orders.

All these factors made teachers angry at BRS government which worked against it in the election.

There were 21 candidates in the fray, including 16 independents But the main contest was between PRTU-TS candidate  Gurram Chenna Keshav Reddy backed by BRS, Gali Harshavardhan Reddy backed by Congress and A.Venkata Narayan Reddy backed by BJP.

But BJP's A.V.N. Reddy emerged victorious which came as a shock to the BRS and Congress as they were expecting the BJP to end up in the third place.

This is because BRS and Congress were traditionally stronger in teachers unions politics, being the ruling parties for several years. All the major teachers unions are either affiliated to the BRS, Congress or the Left parties.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), gurram chenna keshav reddy, hyderabad-ranga reddy-mahabubnagar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BJP-backed AVN Reddy wins Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers MLC polls

Latest From Nation

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has registered three cases against Kashyap and others on the charges of

Bihar: YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389 (PTI file image)

India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days

Fire and Rescue personnel trying to put out fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi (Kerala PRD)

Garbage Fire: NGT imposes Rs 100 cr fine on Kochi Corporation

TD candidate Kancharla Srikanth won the Rayalaseema East seat (Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor) on Saturday. (DC)

Setback for YSRC: TD wins Rayalaseema East MLC polls



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP-BRS spar over derogatory comments on women

BRS began demanding action against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for comments against MLC K. Kavitha. (DC Image)

BRS, AAP MPs walk out on misuse of central agencies

AAP MP Sanjay Singh with BRS MP Keshava Rao and other leaders raise slogans during a protest against the central government at the Parliament House during the Budget Session in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo - Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Leaders of 16 Opposition parties met, BRS stays away

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury and members of INC in both the Houses during the CPP meeting, on the 1st day of the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, (PTI)

Unity eludes Opposition front in 180 LS seats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file photo)

PM says Congress, Opposition trying to 'dig my grave', targets Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of IIT, in Dharwad, Sunday. (PTI Photo
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->