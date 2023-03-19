Brand Jagan behind investments in AP, say ministers

Tourism minister R.K. Roja said, "J in Jagan stands for Josh within the youth icon Jagan." (File Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Saturday, the fifth day of AP Assembly’s budget session, witnessed a discussion on Global Investors’ Summit in Visakhapatnam, with minister after minister crediting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for attracting investments worth ₹13 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh.

Tourism minister R.K. Roja said J in Jagan stands for Josh within the youth icon Jagan. She said the success of Global Investors Summit – 2023 will provide job opportunities to six lakh people and pave way for development of the state. Roja said 129 MoUs had been signed in the field of tourism alone.

Energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in revolutionary changes in the state. Huge investments in the energy sector will mean thousands of youths will get employment in industries.

MLA Abbayya Chowdary said the Global Investors’ Summit has been a super hit, with CM Jagan making the impossible possible.