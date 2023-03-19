Etala demands KCR's resignation over TSPSC paper leak

Telangana BJP leaders met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad over the TSPSC paper leak case. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Etala Rajendar on Saturday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the TSPSC paper leak and in a press conference after, demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao take moral responsibility over the TSPSC paper leak by resigning from his post.

Rajendar called for the abolition of the existing board of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the setting up of a new one. “Unemployed youths and their families are worrying over faulty job recruitment,” he said.

The BJP MLA said that an inquiry should be conducted into the issue by a sitting judge.

“Each student spent lakhs of rupees for coaching to take competitive examinations, but Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao spoiled the opportunities of youths,” he said.

Calling on the aspirants to be bold to overcome the situation, he urged them to “give a fitting lesson” to the BRS in this year’s elections.

“Leakage of question papers in pen drives and defunct CCTV cameras in TSPSC office shows utter negligence (by the CM),” he said.

Saying that the BJP will support the job aspirants, he demanded that the exams be conducted immediately and sought Rs 1 lakh for each applicant to prepare for the same.