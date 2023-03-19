  
Nation, Politics

Arrest BJP leaders involved in paper leak: Bandi challenges KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 19, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2023, 12:31 am IST
State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “The IT minister says TSPSC is a constitutional body and that the state government has no role to play in its functioning. By the same logic, aren’t CBI, ED constitutionally set up bodies? Do agencies become independent only if the BRS says so?” (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: The BJP kept up its attack on the BRS government on the TSPSC question paper leak case, with Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday challenging the state government to arrest BJP leaders involved in the case.

State BJP chief referenced IT minister K.T. Rama Rao’s comments about a possible conspiracy by the BJP in the question paper leak scam.

Bandi Sanjay said, “If a BJP leader is involved in the question paper leak, what is stopping the government from arresting them? Is the BRS not in power in the state? I reiterate that the state IT department’s failures played a role in the question paper leak. And that is why we are demanding Rama Rao’s sacking from the Cabinet.”

Sanjay said: “If the government is clean in the issue, then why the reluctance to appoint a sitting judge to probe the leaks?”

He said: “The IT minister says TSPSC is a constitutional body and that the state government has no role to play in its functioning. By the same logic, aren’t CBI, ED constitutionally set up bodies? Do agencies become independent only if the BRS says so?”

Sanjay said the minister cannot even ensure proper conduct of an exam, and that he was responsible for the deaths of Intermediate students because of irregularities in results. “He does not even respond if a child is torn apart and killed by stray dogs in the city, nor does he care about fires resulting in multiple deaths. Before calling me irresponsible, he should acknowledge his failures,” the state BJP president said.

“The government has jeopardised the lives of 30 lakh unemployed in Telangana. Instead of providing them with confidence, the minister talks about question paper leaks in other states. He should first mind what is happening in his own,” Sanjay said.

Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), bjp state president bandi sanjay kumar, bharatiya janata party (bjp), it minister k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


