Revanth seeks action against Chinna Jeeyar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDRA PULLOOR
Published Mar 18, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2022, 8:24 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should remove Chinna Jeeyar Swamy from Agama Shastra, advisor of Yadadri shrine, he demanded
Revanth Reddy (DC)
 Revanth Reddy (DC)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy demanded that action be taken against spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swamy for his comments against tribal Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should remove Chinna Jeeyar Swamy from Agama Shastra, advisor of Yadadri shrine. Sammakka and Saralamma were symbols of culture and braveness of Telangana, he said.

A video clip that went viral on social media shows Chinna Jeeyar Swamy making objectionable comments against the tribal Goddesses. “Did the Goddess come from Brahma Loka? What is the history?” Chinna Jeeyar Swamy allegedly said in the video that some persons began business in the name of Sammakka-Saralamma. The time and venue of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy’s comments are not known, but the video has been going viral on social media for the last couple of days.

 

It was against this backdrop, Revanth Reddy alleged that Chinna Jeeyar Swamy had attacked the beliefs of devotees and demanded that action be taken against him as per the law. The TPCC chief tweeted on the Sammakka-Saralamma issue on Friday and tagged Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). A video clip went viral on social media, in which Chinna Jeeyar Swamy allegedly made objectionable comments against Sammakka and Saralamma.

Earlier, MLA Seethakka, who represents Mulugu Assembly constituency, already fired at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy for his comments on Sammakka and Saralamma. She demanded that Swamy withdraw his comments and the Chief Minister should respond to the row. Crores of devotees strongly believed in Sammakka and Saralamma and participated in Medaram Jatara, she said.

 

...
