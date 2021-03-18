Nation Politics 18 Mar 2021 'Special office ...
'Special officer’ rule ends in Andhra Pradesh civic bodies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2021, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2021, 11:59 pm IST
The YCP government intends to go for one more deputy mayor and one more vice-chairperson for each civic body by bringing in an ordinance
A sense of jubilation has been palpable throughout the state as the newly elected corporators, councillors and the presiding officers were seen sharing pleasantries.— DC Imagar/C. Narayana Rao
VIJAYAWADA: After a gap of nearly four years, Andhra Pradesh is having democratically elected urban local bodies effectively putting an end to ‘special officer’ rule.

Based on directions from the State Election Commission and the municipal administration authorities, special meetings were held to conduct elections of presiding officers, including mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons on Thursday.

 

Accordingly, the following persons have been elected as mayors to the 11 municipal corporations.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation-Golagani Venkata Hari Kumari; Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation-Moka Venkateswaramma; Vijayawada -Rayani Bhagya Lakshmi; Guntur –Manohar; Ongole -Gangada Sujatha; Chittoor - S. Amuda; Tirupati -Dr Sireesha; Anantapur -Mohammad Washim Saleem; Kadapa - Kottammadi Suresh Babu and Kurnool Municipal Corporation-Boya Yella Ramaiah.

Though elections were held to Eluru Municipal Corporation, the High Court stayed counting of votes.

 

Similarly, one deputy mayor for each municipal corporation has also been elected indirectly by the elected corporators.

Meanwhile, the state government intends to go for one more deputy mayor and one more vice-chairperson for each civic body by bringing in an ordinance shortly with an aim to ensure more accountability.

A sense of jubilation has been palpable throughout the state as the newly elected corporators, councillors and the presiding officers were seen sharing pleasantries.

A senior municipal administration official said “Despite not having the elected civic bodies, Central grants under various components under XIV Finance Commission were released unlike the earlier practice of withholding them. We are expecting sanction of funds under XV Finance Commission as elected bodies have replaced the special officer rule.”

 

Meanwhile, elections to Rajamahendravaram, Nellore and Srikakulam municipal corporations, and 34 municipalities/nagar panchayats are due for varied reasons.

Tags: urban local bodies elections andhra pradesh, elections for urban local bodies after 4 years andhra pradesh, new mayors deputy mayor chairperson vice chairmen take oath, one more deputy mayor for each corporation, one more vice chairman for each municipality, elections due in rajamahendravaram nellore srikakulam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


