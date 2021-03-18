Shaik Sabjee elected MLC from East-West Godavari seat

Shaik Sabjee has been elected with a majority of 1,534 votes in the MLC polls from the East-West Godavari teachers’ constituency.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation president Shaik Sabjee has been elected with a majority of 1,534 votes in the MLC polls from the East-West Godavari teachers’ constituency.

The AP UTF and Progressive Democratic Front-supported nominee secured 7,987 votes while his closest contestant Gandham Narayana Rao got 6,453 votes.

East Godavari district Collector and returning officer D. Muralidhar Reddy, in presence of election observer Samuel Anand, issued the winning certificate to Shaik Sabjee.

Out of 16,054 votes polled in the constituency, 463 were found invalid.

The MLC designate from Godavari districts said, “It is a victory for all teachers who have been fighting for their rights for so long. I dedicate my win to the departed leaders of teachers’ movement.”

Counting of votes polled in Krishna-Guntur teachers’ constituency is still in progress at Andhra Christian College in Guntur. There are 19 contestants in fray from the constituency, where 12,304 first preferential votes have been polled.

After completion of first round of votes, one of the nominees T. Kalpalatha is leading with 3,870 votes polled followed by another nominee Boddu Nageswara Rao in second position with 2,831 votes polled.