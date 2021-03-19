Nation Politics 18 Mar 2021 Jagan launches farme ...
Jagan launches farmer-friendly RBK channel

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Jagan said that Rythu Bharosa Kendras were conceptualised to support farmers across activities from sowing of seeds to selling the crop
The Chief Minister told the agriculture minister and secretary to come up with a system to address the doubts of farmers in RBKs by interacting with scientists. (Photo: DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched an RBK channel that provides quality services to the farming community in virtual mode in Tadepalli on Thursday.

Later, he said that Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) were conceptualised to support farmers across activities from sowing of seeds to selling the crop. He said that the RBK channel will provide all required information to farmers, including about the weather conditions.

 

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on procurement of Rabi crop produce of 2020-21 and preparations for Kharif 2021–22. He said that new buildings are being constructed in villages as permanent RBK structures. He said that farmers should not be cheated on the purchase of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides through RBKs and added that the state government has been testing products at RBKs before issuing guarantee and quality certification. He said the aim was to make available the orders of farmers in villages within 48 to 72 hours.

Reddy said that agriculture assistants are working from RBKs, which will also register e-cropping. He said if any farmer has to sell his crop for less than the minimum support price in any village, he can register in RBK and the agriculture assistant of that village should inform the government by uploading the details in CMAPP. He said the marketing department would intervene and ensure the crop is sold at a fair price, failing which they should procure the crop directly. The entire process will be under the preview of the Joint Collector.

 

He stated that as Smart TVs are being set up in RBKs, the channel would help farmers get continuous information on the precautions to be taken while farming and information on weather conditions. A toll-free number (155251) is set up to address specific problems raised by farmers at RBKs.

The Chief Minister told the agriculture minister and secretary to come up with a system to address the doubts of farmers in RBKs by interacting with scientists.

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu, Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Agriculture special chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, civil supplies Commissioner Kona Shashidhar, special secretary for marketing and cooperation Y Madhusudan Reddy, agriculture marketing commissioner MD Suryakumari and other officials were present.

 

Tags: jagan launches rythu bharosa kendras for farmers, jagan launches farmers information centres, ap farmers centres, rythu bharosa kendras
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


