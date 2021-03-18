TRS government fails to act, alleges Bandi Sanjay

Several activists from Swaros tried to block Sanjay’s convoy and demanded that he withdraw allegations against IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: BJP will complain against the TRS government to the National SC, ST Commission for its “negligence” in the Bhainsa girl rape case, the party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said.

He said chief minister KCR did not react on the issue of rape of the minor girl. The BJP would continue its fight against the state government’s failures on various fronts. “Cases are not new to BJP activists and we are ready to face jail,” he said while on a tour of Suryapeta district on Wednesday.

The BJP MP honoured the 20 party leaders who were released on bail after they were jailed briefly over the protest in relation to the Gurrampodu tribal lands (tanda) issue in Huzurnagar constituency. Sanjay said, "Even chief minister Chandrashekar Rao would go to jail one day," and added that KCR was already a prisoner in his farmhouse.

He clarified that the disputed 6,200 acres of land in Survey No 540 was actually tribal land. “I am sure the people would give a befitting answer to the TRS in the Nagarjunasagar by-poll, in a protest against the lathi-charge on BJP workers who fought for justice for tribals.”

“The ruling party brought in Bihar thugs for attacking BJP activists and then filed cases against our men,” he alleged.

Bandi Sanjay claimed that only the BJP fought for the Yadav community in Telangana, not the Congress and the TRS. The police department has fully surrendered before the Kalwakuntla family, he said.

He accused the government of illegal acts in the MLC elections as “several ballet boxes were not sealed.”

Several activists from Swaros tried to block Sanjay’s convoy and demanded that he withdraw allegations against IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar. The protesters hit the Suryapet BJP president’s vehicle with iron rods and there was no police protection for the party president’s tour. With the help of BJP men, he left the place unharmed.