Nation Politics 18 Mar 2021 All set for oath-tak ...
Nation, Politics

All set for oath-taking, election of mayors today in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2021, 7:52 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2021, 9:08 am IST
The list of candidates of ruling YSR Congress for mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons will be released on Thursday
Ramakrishna Reddy said that anyone can file an SC, ST atrocity case, as the lands grabbed by N Chandrababu Naidu belong to Dalits. — Facebook
 Ramakrishna Reddy said that anyone can file an SC, ST atrocity case, as the lands grabbed by N Chandrababu Naidu belong to Dalits. — Facebook

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected corporators in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Guntur Municipal Corporations. They will immediately thereafter elect mayors and deputy mayors.

Krishna district Collector and presiding officer, A. Md Imtiaz said that the ceremony will begin after the corporators submit their respective form A and B to presiding officers. He said that whip would be in force for electing mayor and deputy mayor.

 

Similarly, Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ch Anuradha said that GMC made all arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony and election of mayor and deputy mayors. She said that visitors and followers of the corporators would not be allowed inside the Council Hall. She stated that GMC has arranged a big digital screen to view the swearing-in ceremony live in the parking arena of the GMC office.

The officials made arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony in Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation Council Hall. MMC special officer and Krishna district joint collector Dr. K Madhavi Latha said that all arrangements were in place.

 

Minister for transport Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) who represents Machilipatnam in the Legislative Assembly, will take oath as an ex-officio member of MMC.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited list of candidates of ruling YSR Congress for mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons will be released on Thursday, according to Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. He told reporters that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been discussing with party members from right the district-level on the selection of candidates and assured that BCs and SCs were top priority as part of their political empowerment.

 

With regard to Mydukur and Tadipatri municipalities, Ramakrishna Reddy said that neither the party nor the government will indulge in horse-trading to win in these municipalities, as the Chief Minister was very clear to go by the public mandate.

He said that the results of Mydukur will be decided with a toss if Jana Sena candidate joins Congress and in Tadipatri, the party would go with ex-officio voting and he asserted that the party will keep fighting legally.

Replying to questions, Ramakrishna Reddy said that anyone can file an SC, ST atrocity case, as the lands grabbed by N Chandrababu Naidu belong to Dalits.

 

...
Tags: corporators of guntur vijayawada machilipatnam, swearing-in of corporators andhra pradesh, perni nani, sajjala ramakrishna reddy, mydukur tadipatri municipalities, sc st atrocity case against chandrababu naidu, amaravati land belongs to dalits
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Most activity will be limited to districts on the northern parts of the state and the trough could last over four days. — Representational image/DC

Rain, storm and lightning predicted today in Telangana districts

The court further said necessary action could be contemplated under law over Rs. 7,926 crore fraud in a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank. — DC file photo

TS High Court clears CBI, ED action against Transstroy

Several activists from Swaros tried to block Sanjay’s convoy and demanded that he withdraw allegations against IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar. — DC file photo

TRS government fails to act, alleges Bandi Sanjay

Desineni Venkateshwar Rao is a native of Nagar Kurnool and he took Sai Durga lodge on a rent of Rs 75,000 per mnoth. — Representational image

Police bust sex racket in Hyderabad, four women rescued



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011

AIADMK puts up show of unity on Jaya anniversary with Sasikala factor casting shadow

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, at her residence in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

Puducherry Congress CM may quit ahead of vote

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in a meeting with the Congress MLAs (ANI)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham