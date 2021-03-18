All set for oath-taking, election of mayors today in Andhra Pradesh

Ramakrishna Reddy said that anyone can file an SC, ST atrocity case, as the lands grabbed by N Chandrababu Naidu belong to Dalits. — Facebook

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected corporators in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Guntur Municipal Corporations. They will immediately thereafter elect mayors and deputy mayors.

Krishna district Collector and presiding officer, A. Md Imtiaz said that the ceremony will begin after the corporators submit their respective form A and B to presiding officers. He said that whip would be in force for electing mayor and deputy mayor.

Similarly, Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ch Anuradha said that GMC made all arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony and election of mayor and deputy mayors. She said that visitors and followers of the corporators would not be allowed inside the Council Hall. She stated that GMC has arranged a big digital screen to view the swearing-in ceremony live in the parking arena of the GMC office.

The officials made arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony in Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation Council Hall. MMC special officer and Krishna district joint collector Dr. K Madhavi Latha said that all arrangements were in place.

Minister for transport Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) who represents Machilipatnam in the Legislative Assembly, will take oath as an ex-officio member of MMC.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited list of candidates of ruling YSR Congress for mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons will be released on Thursday, according to Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. He told reporters that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been discussing with party members from right the district-level on the selection of candidates and assured that BCs and SCs were top priority as part of their political empowerment.

With regard to Mydukur and Tadipatri municipalities, Ramakrishna Reddy said that neither the party nor the government will indulge in horse-trading to win in these municipalities, as the Chief Minister was very clear to go by the public mandate.

He said that the results of Mydukur will be decided with a toss if Jana Sena candidate joins Congress and in Tadipatri, the party would go with ex-officio voting and he asserted that the party will keep fighting legally.

Replying to questions, Ramakrishna Reddy said that anyone can file an SC, ST atrocity case, as the lands grabbed by N Chandrababu Naidu belong to Dalits.