Nation Politics 18 Mar 2020 Supreme Court seeks ...
Nation, Politics

Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on Omar Abdullah release

ANI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
The administration also objected to the petition filed by Omar Abdullah's sister challenging his detention under the J&K PSA, 1978
Omar Abdullah
 Omar Abdullah

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to inform by next week if it is releasing former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from custody. "If you are releasing Omar Abdullah release him soon or we will hear his sister's plea against his detention on merit, stated the top court.

The Supreme Court was to hear on Wednesday a plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot, seeking release from detention of her brother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

 

On March 5, the apex court had said that it will hear, after Holi break, the petition filed by Sara Pilot, challenging her brother's detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978.

The matter was listed before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra on March 5 but could not be taken up as Justice Arun Mishra was hearing a Constitution bench matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appearing for Sara Pilot, had mentioned the matter before the bench, following which Justice Mishra had told him that the matter would not be taken up on March 5.

Sibal requested the court to take up the matter as soon as possible as it is a habeas corpus case. The court had said that it will hear the matter post the Holi break.

On March 2, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had told the Supreme Court that Omar Abdullah has been a "very vocal critic" of the abrogation of Article 370 and his presence would pose an "imminent threat to public order".

The administration also objected to the petition filed by Omar Abdullah's sister challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir PSA, 1978.

"Omar Abdullah has been a very vocal critic of any possible abrogation of Article 370 prior to its abrogation in August 5, 2019, considering the very peculiar geopolitical position of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and its geographical proximity with Pakistan, the concept of 'public order' needs to be examined contextually," stated the affidavit submitted by Srinagar District Magistrate.

Last week, Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released after being in detention for several months.

...
Tags: omar abdullah, psa


Related Stories

J&K: Omar Abdullah detained due to past conduct
Farooq Abdullah calls on detained Mehbooba's residence in Srinagar

Latest From Nation

Representational image

Kerala's 3 year old being treated for covid19 recuperating

Local body elections stand postponed by six weeks in Andhra Pradesh

Apex Court postpones polls in AP, but lifts model code, giving relief to CM Jagan

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC File Image)

Apex Court upholds AP elections postponement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Drama near resort hosting MP Congress MLAs, Diggy taken to preventive custody

Digvijay Singh, DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders detained at Amruthahalli police station near Bengaluru

MP Congress asks Supreme Court for probe into rebel MLAs' resignation letters

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Kamal Nath dubs Digvijay's detention in Bengaluru BJP's dictatorship

Kamal Nath (file photo)

I don't want to create law and order situation in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar (ANI file)

Stopped from meeting rebel MLAs, Digvijaya protests outside Bluru resort, detained

Digvijaya Singh (PTI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham