Nation Politics 18 Mar 2020 Stopped from meeting ...
Nation, Politics

Stopped from meeting rebel MLAs, Digvijaya protests outside Bluru resort, detained

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 10:15 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 10:15 am IST
Singh, who has been detained by the police, accused the BJP of holding the MLAs captive and said that he would go on a hunger strike
Digvijaya Singh (PTI file)
 Digvijaya Singh (PTI file)

Bengaluru: High drama unfolded on Wednesday morning near the resort where rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are staying, as senior party leader Digvijay Singh staged a protest accusing the police of not allowing him to meet the legislators.

Singh, who has been detained by the police, accused the BJP of holding the MLAs captive and said that he would go on a "hunger strike".

 

"BJP MLA Arvind Bhadoriya and an MP are holding them captive. Why can't I meet my MLAs, my voters (for Rajya Sabha election), my own party people. What is the BJP doing in between?" he said.

Singh alleged that Congress MLAs inside the resort want to meet him, but they are not being allowed.

As the police tried to convince him, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "It is my right to meet my Congress MLAs. I don't want to meet the BJP MLAs. I want to meet the Congress MLAs. People have voted them as Congress MLAs, not as BJP MLAs."

Singh, landed in the city early on Wednesday morning and he was received at by newly appointed state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, former minister Krishna Byre Gowda and others, party sources said.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister then drove straight to the resort, where they were denied entry by police, sources said adding that Shivakumar and other state leaders have also reached the spot.

In a video released by the Congress, Singh is seen saying, "I'm an ex-chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, who is a Rajya Sabha election candidate. The voting is on March 26. Twenty-two MLAs are staying here and they want to talk to me. But their phones have been taken away and the police are not allowing us to talk to them."

"The police are saying that the MLAs have a security threat. I have told them (police) that I'm a Gandhian and I don't have a bomb or any rifle, allow them to meet us and I will go back."

Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Bheemashankar S Guled tried to convince Singh, saying the Madhya Pradesh legislators at the resort have sought police protection.

The MLAs have written to the police stating that they don't want to meet anybody as they fear trouble, and the same has been communicated to Singh and others, the police officer said, adding, "We have also shown the letter to him."

Questioning the police's claim, Singh said, "They (police) don't know the MLAs' name or anything, how can we know that he (SP) has spoken to the legislators?"

Claiming that no letter by the MLAs was shown to him, Singh said something on a phone was shown to him which had names of two legislators, "one of whom had been a minister in my government".

"Those very MLAs had sent a word to me asking me to come here," he said, and alleged that the signatures of MLAs were forged.

The 22 rebel Congress MLAs held a press conference on Tuesday and claimed that 20 more party MLAs want to join them and they were thinking of crossing over to the BJP in the days to come.

In a massive setback for the Congress, its prominent youth leader Jyotiradtya Scindia quit the party and in a coordinated rebellion last week 22 MLAs loyal to him resigned in Madhya Pradesh, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse. Scindia joined the BJP on March 11.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh political crisis, digvijaya singh
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

BJP sent MP Congress rebel MLAs to Bengaluru in chartered flights: Digvijaya Singh

Latest From Nation

Representational image

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 147

Indian nationals at the ITBP quarantine facility for testing of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), at Chhawl on Sunday. PTI file photo

2 Italy-returned ITBP quarantine inmates test positive for coronavirus

Representational photo (AFP file)

First covid19 case in Bengal, Pune woman tests positive taking Maha numbers to 42

The Enforcement Management and Disaster Response teams took action against 66 places in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (AFP)

Telangana takes action against institutions defying closure orders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan recommends paracetamol for coronavirus

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI)

Farooq Abdullah calls on detained Mehbooba's residence in Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah (file)

MP Governor Tandon praises Speaker's decision to accept resignations of 6 ministers

MP governor Lalji Tandon

Not only coronavirus, India should also gear up for economic devastation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi (file photo)

Not right to question Chair outside House: Speaker to Rahul Gandhi

Speaker Om Birla (ANI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham