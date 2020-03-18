Nation Politics 18 Mar 2020 Shivraj Singh Chouha ...
Nation, Politics

Shivraj Singh Chouhan brands Digvijaya Singh biggest dramatist

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 4:44 pm IST
Some rebels have held Singh responsible for the current crisis in the Congress
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
 Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday dubbed Digvijay Singh of Congress as the "biggest dramatist", hours after the latter tried to meet rebel MLAs of his party in Bengaluru but prevented by the police.

Chouhan said even the rebel MLAs are wary of Singh and didn't want to meet him.

 

"Digvijay Singh is the biggest dramatist in the country. He is remembering the (rebel) MLAs now. They do not even want to meet him," the former chief minister told reporters in Raisen district where MLAs of the BJP are camping.

Chouhan referred to the videos released by rebel MLAs in which many of them said that they didn't want to meet Singh.

Some rebels have held Singh responsible for the current crisis in the Congress.

Chouhan, who has moved the supreme court demanding immediate floor test in the Legislative Assembly, also said the Kamal Nath government is on the brink of collapse.

...
Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, digvijaya singh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Related Stories

Kamal Nath dubs Digvijay's detention in Bengaluru BJP's dictatorship
Stopped from meeting rebel MLAs, Digvijaya protests outside Bluru resort, detained

Latest From Nation

Screengrab from the video.

Video: Kerala police and the handwash dance

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts seek quashing of death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar jail

Most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers. (DC File Image)

Beware of fake hand sanitisers

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court no to producing rebel Congress MLAs in judges chamber



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Supreme Court no to producing rebel Congress MLAs in judges chamber

Supreme Court of India

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

Drama near resort hosting MP Congress MLAs, Diggy taken to preventive custody

Digvijay Singh, DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders detained at Amruthahalli police station near Bengaluru

MP Congress asks Supreme Court for probe into rebel MLAs' resignation letters

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Kamal Nath dubs Digvijay's detention in Bengaluru BJP's dictatorship

Kamal Nath (file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham