MP Congress asks Supreme Court for probe into rebel MLAs' resignation letters

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a probe is needed on the resignation letters of its rebel MLAs submitted by BJP leaders to the Speaker of the state Assembly.

The Congress Party alleged before a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta that resignations of its rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh were extracted by force and coercion and they did not act as per their free will.

 

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Congress, said its rebel MLAs were taken away in chartered flights and are currently incommunicado in a resort arranged by the BJP.

Dave also said the Governor has no business to send messages at night asking the Chief Minister or Speaker to hold floor test.

"The Speaker is the ultimate master and the Madhya Pradesh Governor is overriding him," Dave said.

Tags: supreme court of india, kamal nath government, madhya pradesh political crisis
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


