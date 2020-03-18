Nation Politics 18 Mar 2020 Kavitha to contest f ...
Nation, Politics

Kavitha to contest for MLC from Nizamabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2020, 11:26 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Sources reveal that Kavitha is likely to file her papers after 1 pm on Wednesday
Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)
Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is likely to file her nominations to contest in the by-election for an MLC seat from Nizamabad under the local authorities constituency, which is scheduled to be held on April 7.

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of R Bhoopathi Reddy on January 16, 2019.

 

Sources in ruling party disclosed that L Narasinga Rao, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader from Nizamabad district, had filed his nomination already last Tuesday.

Sources reveal that TRS party working president K T Rama Rao called Narasinga Rao over phone and asked him to come to the chief minister’s farmhouse at Erravalli village of Medak district on Wednesday.

Sources also said that the TRS supremo has decided to field his daughter and therefore instructed his son and working president KTR to invite Narasinga Rao to the farmhouse.

The party boss is likely to finalise the candidate for the by-polls to the segment on Wednesday.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, former MP of Nizamabad, was expected by party cadre to get nominated for Rajya Sabha so she could take active part in national politics, but her father nominated former AP speaker K R Suresh Reddy and re-nominated sitting member Dr K. Keshava Rao for the two seats.

The Election Commission of India on March 12 issued notification for by-elections. According to the schedule, last date for filing nominations is March 19, while the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is March 23.

Sources reveal that Kavitha is likely to file her papers after 1 pm on Wednesday.

Tags: kalvakuntla chandrasekhar rao, kalvakuntla kavitha, ktr rao, nizamabad, mlc candidates
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


