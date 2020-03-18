Nation Politics 18 Mar 2020 Kamal Nath dubs Digv ...
Nation, Politics

Kamal Nath dubs Digvijay's detention in Bengaluru BJP's dictatorship

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Singh staged a protest near Bengaluru resort where rebel MLAs of MP Congress are staying, and demanded that he be allowed to meet them
Kamal Nath (file photo)
 Kamal Nath (file photo)

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijay Singh's detention by police in Bengaluru is display of "dictatorship and Hitlarshahi" by the BJP, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said here on Wednesday.

Singh staged a protest near a Bengaluru resort this morning where rebel MLAs of Madhya Pradesh Congress are staying, and demanded that he be allowed to meet them.

 

Singh, who has been detained by the police, accused the BJP of holding the MLAs captive and said that he would go on a "hunger strike".

Reacting to this, Nath said if the need arises he would also go to the Karnataka capital.

"Preventing Congress Rajya Sabha candidate and other ministers from meeting MLAs, misbehave with them, forcibly taken them into custody is totally a dictatorship and hitlershahi (sic)," Nath said in a tweet.

"Entire country is watching how an elected government is being made unstable and how BJP is murdering democratic values," Nath said.

"Why they are not allowing them to meet MLAs. What BJP is afraid of. BJP is playing a dirty political game in the state," the chief minister tweeted.

Demanding immediate release of detained Congress leaders, Nath said that democratic norms and Constitutional values are being stifled.

Later speaking to reporters, the CM said, "Why the BJP is afraid of presenting 16 MLAs here (Bhopal)? What is the problem in one person (Singh) meeting with 16 legislators?"

Nath reiterated that his government had proven majority on floor of the House in the last 15 months since coming to power.

Amid political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh, the state Congress Legislature Party on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre and the BJP-led Karnataka government to grant it access to communicate with its rebel MLAs staying in Bengaluru.

The apex court had also directed the Kamal Nath government to respond by Wednesday to a plea by senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking immediate floor test in the Assembly.

...
Tags: kamal nath, madhya pradesh political crisis, digvijaya singh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Related Stories

Stopped from meeting rebel MLAs, Digvijaya protests outside Bluru resort, detained

Latest From Nation

Representational image

Kerala's 3 year old being treated for covid19 recuperating

Local body elections stand postponed by six weeks in Andhra Pradesh

Apex Court postpones polls in AP, but lifts model code, giving relief to CM Jagan

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC File Image)

Apex Court upholds AP elections postponement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

Drama near resort hosting MP Congress MLAs, Diggy taken to preventive custody

Digvijay Singh, DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders detained at Amruthahalli police station near Bengaluru

MP Congress asks Supreme Court for probe into rebel MLAs' resignation letters

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on Omar Abdullah release

Omar Abdullah

I don't want to create law and order situation in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar (ANI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham