Nation Politics 18 Mar 2020 I don't want to ...
Nation, Politics

I don't want to create law and order situation in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

ANI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 11:47 am IST
Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accused the BJP government of abusing power
DK Shivakumar (ANI file)
 DK Shivakumar (ANI file)

After senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was placed under preventive arrest here on Wednesday, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accused the state government of abusing power.

"BJP government in the state is misusing the power. We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He is not alone here, I am here. I know how to support him. But I don't want to create a law and order situation in Karnataka," Shivakumar said.

 

Earlier in the day, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh landed here and was placed under preventive arrest after he sat on a dharna near Ramada Hotel allegedly for not being allowed by police to meet the 21 rebel Congress MLAs lodged in the hotel.

The development comes amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh which followed the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress party. Scindia's exit was followed by 22 Congress MLAs resigning from the party as well as from the state legislative Assembly. The resignation of these many MLAs has left the Kamal Nath government below the majority mark.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is slated to hear the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others seeking a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

...
Tags: dk shivakumar, digvijaya singh
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Stopped from meeting rebel MLAs, Digvijaya protests outside Bluru resort, detained

Latest From Nation

Representational image

Kerala's 3 year old being treated for covid19 recuperating

Local body elections stand postponed by six weeks in Andhra Pradesh

Apex Court postpones polls in AP, but lifts model code, giving relief to CM Jagan

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC File Image)

Apex Court upholds AP elections postponement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on Omar Abdullah release

Omar Abdullah

Stopped from meeting rebel MLAs, Digvijaya protests outside Bluru resort, detained

Digvijaya Singh (PTI file)

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan recommends paracetamol for coronavirus

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI)

Farooq Abdullah calls on detained Mehbooba's residence in Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah (file)

MP Governor Tandon praises Speaker's decision to accept resignations of 6 ministers

MP governor Lalji Tandon
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham