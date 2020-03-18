Drama near resort hosting MP Congress MLAs, Diggy taken to preventive custody

Bengaluru: High drama prevailed in Bengaluru, hours before Supreme Court took up hearing of Vote of Confidence by Madhya Pradesh government, when Bengaluru police detaining former MP Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and others.

Singh, who landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, along with Madhya Pradesh minister Mr Jitu Patwari and other Congress leaders tried to barge into Ramada Resorts near Yalahanka, where 22 MP Congress rebel MLAs are camping.

There was verbal altercation between Mr Singh with the local police, when the entry was refused. Later, all the Congress leaders, including KPCC President D K Shivakumar were taken to Amruthalli police station, where they were detained.

Trouble broke out when Bengaluru Rural SP Bhimashankar Guled tried to explain Singh that the Congress MLAs had given a letter saying that they did not wanted to meet anyone and they needed protection. However, Singh asked Guled to tell the names of MLAs, who had given him the letter.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that the MLAs had sent words to him, requesting for their release from captivity.

He alleged that BJP MLA Aravind Bhadoriya had kept them captive here. "I am candidate for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, for which voting will take place on March 24. They are all my voters and they wanted to meet me,'' he claimed.

When Singh tried to barge into the closed gate of the resort, police detained him, along with D K Shivakumar and others. They were taken to Amruthalli police station for detention.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that the police were acting at behest of the Chief Minister and there was no point in arguing with them. "We are not here to create any law and order situation. We have some problems and police are obstructing us from meeting MLAs. We will take up the issue with higher officials and file a complaint with Bengaluru city police commissioner,'' he added.