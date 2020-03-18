Nation Politics 18 Mar 2020 Drama near resort ho ...
Nation, Politics

Drama near resort hosting MP Congress MLAs, Diggy taken to preventive custody

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINAY MADHAV
Published Mar 18, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
Singh, who landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, along with MP minister Patwari and other leaders tried to barge into Ramada Resorts
Digvijay Singh, DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders detained at Amruthahalli police station near Bengaluru
 Digvijay Singh, DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders detained at Amruthahalli police station near Bengaluru

Bengaluru: High drama prevailed in Bengaluru, hours before Supreme Court took up hearing of Vote of Confidence by Madhya Pradesh government, when Bengaluru police detaining former MP Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and others.

Singh, who landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, along with Madhya Pradesh minister Mr Jitu Patwari and other Congress leaders tried to barge into Ramada Resorts near Yalahanka, where 22 MP Congress rebel MLAs are camping.

 

There was verbal altercation between Mr Singh with the local police, when the entry was refused. Later, all the Congress leaders, including KPCC President D K Shivakumar were taken to Amruthalli police station, where they were detained.

Trouble broke out when Bengaluru Rural SP Bhimashankar Guled tried to explain Singh that the Congress MLAs had given a letter saying that they did not wanted to meet anyone and they needed protection. However, Singh asked Guled to tell the names of MLAs, who had given him the letter.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that the MLAs had sent words to him, requesting for their release from captivity.

He alleged that BJP MLA Aravind Bhadoriya had kept them captive here. "I am candidate for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, for which voting will take place on March 24. They are all my voters and they wanted to meet me,'' he claimed.

When Singh tried to barge into the closed gate of the resort, police detained him, along with D K Shivakumar and others. They were taken to Amruthalli police station for detention.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that the police were acting at behest of the Chief Minister and there was no point in arguing with them. "We are not here to create any law and order situation. We have some problems and police are obstructing us from meeting MLAs. We will take up the issue with higher officials and file a complaint with Bengaluru city police commissioner,'' he added.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh political crisis, digvijaya singh
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Kamal Nath dubs Digvijay's detention in Bengaluru BJP's dictatorship

Latest From Nation

Representational image

Kerala's 3 year old being treated for covid19 recuperating

Local body elections stand postponed by six weeks in Andhra Pradesh

Apex Court postpones polls in AP, but lifts model code, giving relief to CM Jagan

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC File Image)

Apex Court upholds AP elections postponement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

MP Congress asks Supreme Court for probe into rebel MLAs' resignation letters

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Kamal Nath dubs Digvijay's detention in Bengaluru BJP's dictatorship

Kamal Nath (file photo)

Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on Omar Abdullah release

Omar Abdullah

I don't want to create law and order situation in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar (ANI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham