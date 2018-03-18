Third Front: K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Mamata Banerjee tomorrow

Hyderabad: Changing political equations at the Centre, with the No Confidence Motion by Telugu Desam and YSRC against the BJP-led NDA government, has forced Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to advance his efforts for the Third Front.

He is leaving for Kolkata on Monday to discuss the Third Front with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While Telangana state Assembly will be in session on Monday, the No Confidence motion against the Central government is likely to come for discussion in Lok Sabha.

At this juncture, Mr Rao’s visit to Kolkata to hold a discussion with Ms Banerjee is gaining importance. Ms Banerjee is supporting the no-trust motion while Mr Rao has decided not to support it. He wishes to maintain equal distance from the BJP and the Congress.