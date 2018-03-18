TD no-trust move may put defected MPs in trouble

Hyderabad: The decision of Telugu Desam (TD) to support the No-Confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government has saved three defected MPs from disqualification in Andhra Pradesh and at the same time, three defected MPs in Telangana falls into the problem of being disqualified.

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRC MPs S.P.Y. Reddy, Butta Renuka and Kottapalli Geetha have joined the Telugu Desam. In Telangana, TD MPs Gutta Sukhendar Reddy and C.H. Mallareddy and YSRC MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy had joined the TRS. YSRC has given a whip to all its MPs to vote in favour of the No-Confidence motion against BJP-led NDA government for not granting Special Category status to AP.

Before snapping ties with the BJP, the TD said it will not support the No-Confidence motion moved by the YSRC. If the defected MPs do not vote according to the party’s whip, they will attract disqualification. But later, with change in political developments, the TD decided to move the No-Confidence motion against the NDA government and YSRC had announced its support for it. According to rules, the Lok Sabha Speaker will permit discussion jointly on both No-Confidence motions given by the YSRC and the TD.

After discussion, voting will be conducted separately on both the resolutions. In the voting on No-Confidence motion, both YSRC and TD MPs will vote in favour of the No-Confidence motion on two resolutions. So, the defected three MPs will also vote in favour of the No-Confidence motion and they will face no issues.

In Telangana, the TRS has taken a stand to not support the No-Confidence motion given by the YSRC and the TD. But the whip given by YSRC and TD will be applicable to defected MPs too.

As per Lok Sabha records, Mr Sukhendar Reddy and Mr Malla Reddy belongs to the TD and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy belongs to the YSRC. According to the whip issued by TD and YSRC, all the three defected MPs have to vote in favour of the No-Confidence motion. If they do not vote, as per the TRS’ decision’ they will attract disqualification.

Telangana state Assembly former secretary and Chief Commissioner of TS Right to Information Raj Sadaram said that if any member violates its party’s whip in the No-Confidence motion, he will be disqualified. When Mr Sukhendar Reddy was asked about this, he said that they will take a decision at the time of the voting on No Confidence motion.