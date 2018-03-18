Shiv Sena likely to remain neutral on no-confidence motion

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena is likely to remain neutral on the no-confidence motion moved by the YSR Congress against the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

Though the Sena has been slammed the Modi government on many issues, it will however, remain with the National Democratic Alliance, Sena sources said.

Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire has also said confirmed that the party would adopt a neutral stand on the issue.

After the Telugu Desam (TD) decided to quit the NDA, there was speculation about the Sena’s stand on support for the Modi government. If there is a vote on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, then the BJP will expect the Sena to vote in support of the government as it is a part of the government and the NDA, even though it has only one minister, Anant Gite.

Meanwhile, the Sena is monitoring the political developments. Sena MP Anil Desai said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will take a final call on the issue.