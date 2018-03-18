search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Shiv Sena likely to remain neutral on no-confidence motion

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMAKANT DESHPANDE
Published Mar 18, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire has also said confirmed that the party would adopt a neutral stand on the issue.
Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
 Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena is likely to remain neutral on the no-confidence motion moved by the YSR Congress against the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre. 

Though the Sena has been slammed the Modi government on many issues, it will however, remain with the National Democratic Alliance, Sena sources said.

 

Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire has also said confirmed that  the party would adopt a neutral stand on the issue.

After the Telugu Desam (TD) decided to quit the NDA, there was speculation about the Sena’s stand on support for the Modi government. If there is a vote on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, then the BJP will expect the Sena to vote in support of the government as it is a part of the government and the NDA, even  though it has only one minister, Anant Gite.

Meanwhile, the Sena is monitoring the political developments. Sena MP Anil Desai said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will take a final call on the issue. 

Tags: narendra modi, shiv sena, ysr congress, modi government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry will not sign a prenup

Harry would be following the example of his brother, Prince William, who rejected a prenup before tying the knot with Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Smart software can diagnose prostate cancer, says study

In the longer term it may lead to automated or partially-automated prostate cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'2 decades of Aishwarya - wow!', 'Rekha Maa' pens lovely tribute to 'moon-faced girl'

Rekha has peviously presented awards to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at events.
 

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming, telecast and more

Bengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs with four games to spare and were eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.(Photo: ISL Media)
 

Pune to host 2 play-off games of Indian Premier League 2018

Talking about the same after a governing council meeting on Friday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that if the stadium and the wicket is ready then they would allot the two of this season's play-offs to Pune. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Maharashtra bans plastic: 5 reasons why plastics are bad for everyone

A number of cases come up each year where animals get tangled in plastic in the ocean and suffocate to death. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

State of play: One Yogi down, but Siddaramaiah still has BJP to beat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

BJP to give tough fight to Oppn, fields 11 candidates for UP’s 10 RS seats

In the 245-member Upper House of Parliament, Uttar Pradesh has 31 seats being the most populous state of the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka: KPCC chargesheet lists PM’s ‘betrayals’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had requested PM Modi to convene a meeting of the three states involved but the Modi government refused to even comment on the issue.

Raichur: Slap, slap for seeing my husband too often!

Padmavathi is alleged to have slapped the president of the Raichur District Mahila Congress, Nirmala Benna for

What’s cooking? BSY, Shamanoor meet amidst Lingayat row

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for Basaveshwara International Centre at Koodala Sangama in Bagalkot Dist on Monday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham