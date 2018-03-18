search on deccanchronicle.com
N Chandrababu Naidu hits out at PMO, tells MPs to be in Delhi

Congress has also taken up the AP’s Special Status issue (SCS), in its plenary, as a priority resolution.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed Telugu Desam (TD) MPs to be available these two days in New Delhi. 

He asked them to garner support from all political parties and advised them to brief them about the big conspiracy of BJP-YSRC-Jana Sena on AP Special Status issue. 

 

The CM has also targeted the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), by alleging that its unethical association with the YSRC has led to new suspicions about the big conspiracy planned from the PMO. 

Interestingly, the Congress has also taken up the AP’s Special Status issue (SCS), in its plenary, as a priority resolution. Speaking on the same,  former Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly and senior Congress leader Nadendla Manohar said that senior leader Mallikharjun Kharge had proposed the resolution in the plenary and it was passed unanimously. 

Recalling the efforts of the Congress for gaining SCS to AP, Mr Manohar said the decision of the Congress has never changed.

“It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi, as the Vice-President of the Congress at that time, took part in a nine-kilometre padyatra from Obula Devara Cheruvu town to Kondakamarla village in Anantapur district in 2015 and had ignited the Special Status issue even before the TD and the YSRC took it seriously and as the president of the party now, Mr Rahul Gandhi has made it very clear that Congress supports SCS for AP,” Mr Manohar said. 

The former speaker questioned as to why the ruling TD has changed its mind from SCS to special package, in between.

APCC president Dr N. Raghuveera Reddy has already appealed to all political parties to give up differences, in order to achieve SCS to AP.  

