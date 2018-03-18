search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress urges media to restore balance in news coverage

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 7:23 am IST
It said that challenging times call for courage to uphold, defend and preserve the independence of media.
 Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit speaks with Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin during the 84th Plenary Session of Indian National Congress at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday urged the media to restore the balance in coverage of national issues to safeguard democracy. In a first, the party also held a separate discussion on contemporary media as part of its 84th Plenary Session.

In the political resolution adopted at the plenary, the party said that media plays an important role in a democracy to inform and sensitise public opinion.

 

“To inform credibly, to disseminate freely and report independently, is the foundation of trustworthiness of media. An authoritarian regime seeks to shackle the voice of media and muzzle the truth. This is under serious cloud today. Subjugation of the free press through misuse of power and resources of the government, intimidation, economic discrimination and cooption of some is the new order.”

Observing that the essence of democracy lies in the capacity to criticise and disagree fearlessly, the Congress urged the media to restore the balance in the national narrative in order to safeguard democracy.

At the panel discussion, which was moderated by party’s new entrant to the Rajya Sabha Kumar Ketkar, speakers discussed the need for independent media which was free from the shackles of corporate owners.

