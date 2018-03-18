Congress, an idea ahead of its time, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs his mother chairperson CPP Sonia Gandhi after her speech at the 84th Plenary Session of Indian National Congress at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A combative and emotional Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that the Modi government was “arrogant”, “dramebaaz” and “drunk in power” and that the people of the country have realised that talks of curbing corruption and ensuring inclusive development was only a ruse to grab power.

“The slogans of ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ and ‘na khaoonga, na khaane doonga’ are only and only dramebazi (drama) and a trick to grab power,” she said.

“Under the leadership of former PM Manmohan Singh, the economy of this country flourished. Our government formed policies which lifted millions of people from poverty. And today, the Modi government is weakening these policies,” she said.

Accusing the Modi government of using all means to stay in power, she said the Congress will never bow before the power of arrogance of this government which has launched vendetta against its opponents.

She claimed that the BJP-RSS was trying to do away with the very identity of the Congress, but do not know how much the people of the country love them. “There is only one priority today and that is how to make Congress party stronger. The Congress is not just a party, but an idea several years ahead of its time,” she said.