search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress, an idea ahead of its time, says Sonia Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 1:46 am IST
She claims BJP-RSS was trying to do away with identity of the Congress.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs his mother chairperson CPP Sonia Gandhi after her speech at the 84th Plenary Session of Indian National Congress at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs his mother chairperson CPP Sonia Gandhi after her speech at the 84th Plenary Session of Indian National Congress at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A combative and emotional Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that the Modi government was “arrogant”, “dramebaaz” and “drunk in power” and that the people of the country have realised that talks of curbing corruption and ensuring inclusive development was only a ruse to grab power.

“The slogans of ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ and ‘na khaoonga, na khaane doonga’ are only and only dramebazi (drama) and a trick to grab power,” she said.

 

“Under the leadership of former PM Manmohan Singh, the economy of this country flourished. Our government formed policies which lifted millions of people from poverty. And today, the Modi government is weakening these policies,” she said.

Accusing the Modi government of using all means to stay in power, she said the Congress will never bow before the power of arrogance of this government which has launched vendetta against its opponents.

She claimed that the BJP-RSS was trying to do away with the very identity of the Congress, but do not know how much the people of the country love them. “There is only one priority today and that is how to make Congress party stronger. The Congress is not just a party, but an idea several years ahead of its time,” she said.

Tags: sonia gandhi, congress plenary session, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Modi government arrogant, power hungry, 'dramebaaz': Sonia Gandhi
Congress urges media to restore balance in news coverage


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry will not sign a prenup

Harry would be following the example of his brother, Prince William, who rejected a prenup before tying the knot with Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Smart software can diagnose prostate cancer, says study

In the longer term it may lead to automated or partially-automated prostate cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'2 decades of Aishwarya - wow!', 'Rekha Maa' pens lovely tribute to 'moon-faced girl'

Rekha has peviously presented awards to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at events.
 

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming, telecast and more

Bengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs with four games to spare and were eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.(Photo: ISL Media)
 

Pune to host 2 play-off games of Indian Premier League 2018

Talking about the same after a governing council meeting on Friday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that if the stadium and the wicket is ready then they would allot the two of this season's play-offs to Pune. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Maharashtra bans plastic: 5 reasons why plastics are bad for everyone

A number of cases come up each year where animals get tangled in plastic in the ocean and suffocate to death. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

State of play: One Yogi down, but Siddaramaiah still has BJP to beat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

BJP to give tough fight to Oppn, fields 11 candidates for UP’s 10 RS seats

In the 245-member Upper House of Parliament, Uttar Pradesh has 31 seats being the most populous state of the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka: KPCC chargesheet lists PM’s ‘betrayals’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had requested PM Modi to convene a meeting of the three states involved but the Modi government refused to even comment on the issue.

Raichur: Slap, slap for seeing my husband too often!

Padmavathi is alleged to have slapped the president of the Raichur District Mahila Congress, Nirmala Benna for

What’s cooking? BSY, Shamanoor meet amidst Lingayat row

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for Basaveshwara International Centre at Koodala Sangama in Bagalkot Dist on Monday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham