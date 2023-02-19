  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 18 Feb 2023 Jagan to continue wi ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan to continue winning formula for MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD. ILYAS
Published Feb 19, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 12:17 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo: Facebook)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue adhering to his social engineering concept for the ensuing MLC elections, as it has been a winning formula in all the polls since the 2019 Assembly general elections.

Speculations are high that the CM will reshuffle his Cabinet after the Council polls and accommodate up to three MLCs as ministers as part of his “Why Not 175” election strategy. So far, only MLAs have become ministers. There is thus high competition among YSRC leaders for MLC tickets, particularly those who have been hoping for rewards since past three-and-a-half years.

Notification has already been issued for elections to nine seats from local bodies and three graduates’ and two teachers’ seats, polling for which will be on March 13. There are another seven MLC seats from the Assembly quota, for which notification is expected soon.

According to sources, the Chief Minister is unhappy with at least half a dozen ministers, whom he took into the Cabinet during the last reshuffle. He is expected to drop at least three to four of them in the reshuffle to be affected after MLC elections.

YSRC will win all the nine local body MLC seats owing to its overwhelming majority. Jagan had promised an MLC post to former legislator Jayamangala Venkata Ramana on condition that he quit Telugu Desam and join YSRC as part of his social engineering. Further, former legislator Marri Rajasekhar had been promised a party ticket in 2019 elections. But the seat had to be given to Vidadala Rajini for keeping the social balance. Rajasekhar will thus be given ticket to accommodate the Kamma social group.

Sources said Reddys from Rayalaseema districts are making huge efforts to get MLC tickets. There are four MLC seats in Rayalaseema region of which one will go to minorities and another to BCs. Two Reddys are thus expected to be accommodated from Rayalaseema. K. Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Naveen Nischal are contenders from Anantapur district.

Kapus of coastal and north Andhra districts too need to be given loaves of office. Jagan is expected to offer MLC seats to Kapus in Godavari and north Andhra districts. Kapu leaders Neelakantham Naidu, Padmavathi, K. Ramesh and K. Suryanarayana are among the hopefuls.

It is said during his recent tour of Kadapa district, Jagan assured former minister and senior leader P. Ramasubba Reddy an MLC seat. He even asked him to be ready for filing his nomination.

The Arya Vysya community had also been promised representation in the ministry when YSRC chief had taken out padayatra in Nellore. M. Dwarakanath from Nellore is expected to be the choice for another MLC ticket.

...
Tags: chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, ap mlc elections, ysrc party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Guntur chilli exports to reach ₹4,661 crore by 2025: MLC
TD complains to SEC on irregularities in MLC elections
EC’s draft electoral rolls published for MLC polls

Latest From Nation

Telangana state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Officials receive Govenor, follow protocol

A Cheetah brought from South Africa was released in an enclosure at Palpur, Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in Sheopur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

12 cheetahs from South Africa find new home in MP's Kuno National Park

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a programme organized on the completion of 50 years of 'Lokmat Nagpur Edition', in Nagpur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah: Violence down by 80 per cent under Modi govt

Senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar, who is close to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has worked in various positions including as Anantapur collector. His achievements include the boost to tamarind trees with the ‘chinta to nischintha’ concept. (File Photo)

Jagan's govt approves VRS for senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Meghalaya govt among 'most corrupt' in the country: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Dalu in West Garo Hills district, Friday, Feb 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Congress leaders will face crackdown after Raipur meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the launch of party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, in Dumka. (PTI Photo)

Congress cornered as key allies start flexing muscles

In the past couple of weeks, the party’s key allies in the Hindi heartland have been giving the Congress a major cause of concern. (Representational Image/DC)

Uddhav calls party leaders' meet after EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray at a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai, Friday (PTI)

Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena name, symbol; Uddhav to move Supreme Court

The Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Election Commission of haste and said the decision shows
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->