Anaparthi police file three cases against former CM

KAKINADA: Anaparthi police have registered three cases against Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, party state vice-president and former Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Telugu Desam East Godavari district president K.S. Jawahar and 10 others on charges of encouraging violence, injuring police personnel, destroying government vehicles, organising public meetings without permission and obstructing police from performing their duties.

The cases by police have come in the wake of opposition party taking out a padayatra from Balabhadrapuram to Anaparthi, a distance of seven kilometres, on Friday on the lines of Dandi March.



Anaparthi circle inspector V. Srinivas told Deccan Chronicle that when Telugu Desam leaders sought permission for Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting, officials made it clear in writing that TDP can take out road-shows but must not hold public meetings on roads for safety of people, as per GO No. 1. The police had also suggested two places for holding public meetings. But, Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders violated these guidelines and instructions.

Cases booked against the former chief minister and others are under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assaulting public servant on duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 188 (disobedience and causing danger to human life), among others.

Based on photos and videos, Bikkavole police also registered cases against six TD leaders, Naidu.