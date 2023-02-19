  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 18 Feb 2023 Anaparthi police fil ...
Nation, Politics

Anaparthi police file three cases against former CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 19, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo:DC)
 Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo:DC)

KAKINADA: Anaparthi police have registered three cases against Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, party state vice-president and former Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Telugu Desam East Godavari district president K.S. Jawahar and 10 others on charges of encouraging violence, injuring police personnel, destroying government vehicles, organising public meetings without permission and obstructing police from performing their duties.

The cases by police have come in the wake of opposition party taking out a padayatra from Balabhadrapuram to Anaparthi, a distance of seven kilometres, on Friday on the lines of Dandi March.


Anaparthi circle inspector V. Srinivas told Deccan Chronicle that when Telugu Desam leaders sought permission for Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting, officials made it clear in writing that TDP can take out road-shows but must not hold public meetings on roads for safety of people, as per GO No. 1. The police had also suggested two places for holding public meetings. But, Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders violated these guidelines and instructions.

Cases booked against the former chief minister and others are under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assaulting public servant on duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 188 (disobedience and causing danger to human life), among others.

Based on photos and videos, Bikkavole police also registered cases against six TD leaders, Naidu.

...
Tags: nara chandrababu naidu, telugu desam party (tdp), anaparthi tour
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Related Stories

Tension in Chandrababu’s tour at Anaparthi

Latest From Nation

Telangana state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Officials receive Govenor, follow protocol

A Cheetah brought from South Africa was released in an enclosure at Palpur, Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in Sheopur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

12 cheetahs from South Africa find new home in MP's Kuno National Park

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a programme organized on the completion of 50 years of 'Lokmat Nagpur Edition', in Nagpur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah: Violence down by 80 per cent under Modi govt

Senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar, who is close to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has worked in various positions including as Anantapur collector. His achievements include the boost to tamarind trees with the ‘chinta to nischintha’ concept. (File Photo)

Jagan's govt approves VRS for senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Meghalaya govt among 'most corrupt' in the country: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Dalu in West Garo Hills district, Friday, Feb 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Congress leaders will face crackdown after Raipur meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the launch of party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, in Dumka. (PTI Photo)

Congress cornered as key allies start flexing muscles

In the past couple of weeks, the party’s key allies in the Hindi heartland have been giving the Congress a major cause of concern. (Representational Image/DC)

Uddhav calls party leaders' meet after EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray at a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai, Friday (PTI)

Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena name, symbol; Uddhav to move Supreme Court

The Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Election Commission of haste and said the decision shows
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->