Nation Politics 18 Feb 2022 KCR to tour states
Nation, Politics

KCR to tour states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 18, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
The series will start with the meeting with Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on February 20
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will tour several states later this month and in March to meet the chiefs of regional parties in his attempt to unite them against the BJP. The series will start with the meeting with Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on February 20.

Party sources said that the CM plans meet Trinamul Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, and travel to Bengaluru to meet H.D. Deve Gowda, JDS founder and former prime minister.

 

The CM wants to invite them for the inaugural of the renovated Yadadri temple complex, to be held from March 21 to 28.

He will tour Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh after March 10, when the Assembly election results of five states will be out. Before that, the CM plans to hold the Budget Session of the Telangana Legislature in the first two weeks of March.

The CM is understood to be undecided on visiting Andhra Pradesh. Rao and AP CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had displayed unusual bonhomie, meeting over half a dozen times within six months until January 2020. There have been no meetings since, and the TRS’s attitude towards the YSRC has hardened over river water sharing disputes.

 

TRS sources said Jagan Mohan Reddy has not shown interest in Rao’s renewed efforts to unite regional parties, and continues to maintain cordial relations with the BJP.

The TRS does not have friendly relations with the Telugu Desam which is focused on retaining power in AP in 2024, and is not interested in national politics until then. TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has not reacted to Rao’s initiatives.

TRS circles expect Rao to ease his tough stance towards the TD as it is no more a major political force in Telangana state or a political threat to the TRS.

 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, chief minister uddhav thackeray, cm mamata banerjee, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Navy may also showcase its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel capabilities meant to rescue submarines in distress. India is one of the few countries in the region that possesses this capability. — DC Image/V. Kamalakara Rao

Indian Navy to showcase its might at Milan from Feb 25

Female Muslim students wearing burqa and hijab talk to a police officer during their protest, outside the Shivamogga District collector's office, in Shivamogga, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hijab not an essential religious practice of Islam: Karnataka govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with prominent Sikh personalities at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM hosts prominent Sikh personalities at his residence

With the completion of the main stage for installation of Sammakka on Thursday night, a heavy rush of devotees was witnessed from the early hours on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

Devotees irritated over rush of politicos to Medaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amid reports of rift in TMC, Mamata abolishes senior party posts

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Former PM Manmohan Singh hits out at Modi for blaming Nehru for all ills

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI file photo)

Sanjay Raut claims some people asked him to help in toppling Maharashtra Govt

Sanjay Raut (PTI file photo)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Day after reaching out to KCR, Stalin, Mamata wants Congress out of plan

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->