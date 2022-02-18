Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2022 Hijab row: Advocate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hijab row: Advocate General seeks time to respond to petitions by Muslim girls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2022, 7:24 am IST
Advocate Vinod Kulkarni, whose petition is under consideration, told the bench the issue was creating hysteria among the Muslim girls
Another advocate suggested mediation to resolve the issue, to which the court said mediation was possible only if both the petitioners and the respondents (the State and the college development committees) agree. — DC image
 Another advocate suggested mediation to resolve the issue, to which the court said mediation was possible only if both the petitioners and the respondents (the State and the college development committees) agree. — DC image

New Delhi: The Karnataka high court on Thursday adjourned its hearing on the petitions filed by five Muslim girls against a ban on hijabs in classrooms after state advocate-general Prabhuling Navadgi sought time to respond to the petitions. The hearing will resume on Friday. The AG said he was awaiting some orders by the state government. The three-judge high court bench said the state can modify its government order.

Advocate Vinod Kulkarni, whose petition is under consideration, told the bench the issue was creating hysteria and affecting the mental health of the Muslim girls, and “as per the Preamble of the Constitution, guarding health is the duty of the State”. He sought interim relief to allow Muslim girls to wear the hijab, at least on Fridays. “Banning the hijab is almost tantamount to banning the Quran,” he argued.

 

“I am a devout Brahmin myself… my submission is that it may amount to the banning of the Quran. My submission is: please pass an order today to allow wearing of the hijab on Fridays and during Ramzan,” Mr Kulkarni said, as he cited the song “Kuch Pakar Kuch Khona hain”.

The high court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by a social activist saying it was not maintainable, and told advocate Rahamathulla Kotwal, representing the social activist, that the court’s precious time was being wasted while it was considering such an important matter.

 

Senior advocate A.M. Dar, representing another set of five girl students from Bengaluru, said the government order on the hijab would affect his clients who wear the hijab, and said that the order was unconstitutional. However, the court asked Mr Dar to withdraw the petition and granted him the liberty to file a fresh one.

Another advocate suggested mediation to resolve the issue, to which the court said mediation was possible only if both the petitioners and the respondents (the State and the college development committees) agree.

Karnataka education minister B.C. Nagesh held a meeting with Muslim legislators on Thursday in an effort to get the Muslim girls to return to the classrooms by adhering to the high court order that temporarily barred the hijab and other religious clothing in classes. “There is a need for a revised uniform policy. A lot of controversy has occurred at present. We will wait for the HC order to come up with a new policy,” said Mr Nagesh, whose office described the interaction as a “goodwill meeting”.

 

The state government says the hijab row is continuing only in eight high schools and pre-university colleges, out of a total 75,000 in Karnataka, while expressing confidence that the issue would be resolved soon.

...
Tags: hijab row, karnataka hijab row


Horoscope 18 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, 492 deaths in last 24 hours

AP water resources authorities have been asking the Odisha and Chhattisgarh states to conduct a public hearing as nearly 1,000 hectares located in agency areas would be affected under the influence of Polavaram project once it gets executed due to the impounding of water. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Polavaram: Centre agrees to keep ‘Stop Work’ order in abeyance for 2 yrs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Vijayawada. (Photo: DC)

With Centre’s help, Andhra Pradesh giving top priority to roads: Jagan

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with G Kishan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada. (Photo: DC)

Centre to take up Rs 3,000 crore projects in Andhra Pradesh: Gadkari



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke. (ANI)

Govt asks states to review, amend additional COVID-19 restrictions

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Hijab row: Argument continues in HC; Udupi remains peaceful

Students arrive at a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Government trying for more flights to airlift Indians from Ukraine

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad Police book Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sunitha Mogli Mudhiraj with party leaders, during a protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, near Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->