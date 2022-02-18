Birthday wishes pour in for KCR from all over

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's 68th birthday was celebrated on a grand note across Telangana while wishes poured in from across the nation.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin personally called Rao on phone and extended their birthday wishes.

Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, several chief ministers, governors, prominent personalities and celebrities sent letters while some posted messages on social media platforms to convey their greetings.

Several leaders heaped praise on Rao for being ‘an ideal administrator and a role model for development and welfare’, a leader who led the statehood movement and realised the dream of Telangana state. Many people expressed their appreciation of Rao’s progressive administration by way of songs, dances and other cultural forms.

His supporters in the state and elsewhere, leaders, and party activists gave a festive touch to the celebrations. They organised blood donation camps, health camps, and distributed food to poor, visually-impaired and aged persons. Several documentaries came out on the life and times of Rao while several poets and writers penned their admiration for the birthday boy. Several songs commemorating the birthday reverberated across the state.

Prominent personalities who conveyed their wishes included Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitaraman, chief ministers Pinarayi, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mamata Banerjee, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, actor Chiranjeevi, former Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.