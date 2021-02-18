Nation Politics 18 Feb 2021 YSR Jagananna coloni ...
YSR Jagananna colonies should be model colonies, not to turn into slums: Jagan

Published Feb 18, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
The CM suggested offering cement and steel at subsidised rates for house construction
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distribute property ownership certificate at the meeting after `YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Pathakam' at Jaggaiah pet constituency in Krishna District. (DC File)
  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distribute property ownership certificate at the meeting after `YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Pathakam' at Jaggaiah pet constituency in Krishna District. (DC File)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Jagannana Colonies must resemble model colonies and not slums, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials in charge of constructing them.

Reviewing the mega housing programme at the CM Camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday, he suggested the colonies be provided with all amenities including underground drainage and library facilities.

 

Further, the CM suggested offering cement and steel at subsidised rates for house construction and asked officials to provide materials at less than market rates to the 15 lakh beneficiaries in the first phase. He also suggested changes in the proposals laid for providing infrastructure facilities. He instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for timely release of funds for constructing the houses at a brisk pace.

The officials said over 15 lakh houses will be constructed in the first phase and 83 per cent of the beneficiaries have so far opted from the three given options.

 

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete receiving options from the remaining beneficiaries. He said construction material must be made available to all so that whoever chooses to build their own houses, would also benefit. The officials said they were geo tagging all houses.

Jagan emphasised the focus must be on beautification and directed officials to revisit every layout and ensure they are beautiful and pleasant. He directed the officials to complete construction of houses fast and said the people in the colonies should have high standards of living. He said underground drainage must be set up and construction of roads should be commensurate with the population.

 

The Chief Minister said Anganwadis must be available for every population of 2,000 in the new colonies and a library for every 1,500 to 5,000 households. He instructed officials to also give priority to parks.

He said the best practices must be followed in maintaining sanitation and hygiene and cautioned about planting saplings in colonies. He wanted them to ensure the trees which boost people’s health were planted. He said that marking should be done for planting trees while the colonies are being constructed.

Municipal and Urban Development minister Botsa Satyanarayana, housing minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary of Housing Ajay Jain, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Prateep Kumar, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, AP State Housing Corporation Limited MD Narayana Bharat Gupta and other officials were present.

 

