Nation Politics 18 Feb 2021 Telugu Desam to high ...
Nation, Politics

Telugu Desam to highlight unknown diseases issue in elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 19, 2021, 1:46 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2021, 1:46 am IST
After the election notification for the corporation was issued, the Telugu Desam and the Jana Sena wanted to highlight the mysterious disease
The YSRC, on its part, wants to counter attack the Opposition. The party leaders said the government succeeded in curbing the mystery illness under the leadership of the Medical and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) who is also MLA of Eluru Urban. — DC file photo
 The YSRC, on its part, wants to counter attack the Opposition. The party leaders said the government succeeded in curbing the mystery illness under the leadership of the Medical and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) who is also MLA of Eluru Urban. — DC file photo

KAKINADA: With the mystery illness still in public memory, Opposition parties are trying to cash in on health issues in Eluru city during the Eluru Municipal Corporation elections in West Godavari district.

After the election notification for the corporation was issued, the Telugu Desam and the Jana Sena wanted to highlight the mysterious disease. More than 400 cases were reported in Eluru city and majority of cases were from One Town area.

 

“Eluru faces a lot of health problems and people are suffering from ailments. They never experienced such mysterious illness in the past where many suddenly collapsed and got ill. The lab reports revealed that water pollution is main cause. The government failed to take steps to bring the situation under control. The people got ill when they drank drinking water supplied by panchayat or municipal corporation. Those who drank mineral water did not get sick,’’ said the Telugu Desam Eluru city convener Badeti Radhakrishna Murthy (Chanti).

 

He said people are closely watching the irregularities of the YSRC and urban people want to teach them a lesson. However, he alleged that the ruling party wants to do electioneering by giving money to voters and warned the TD would curb it by creating awareness among voters.

The YSRC, on its part, wants to counter attack the Opposition. The party leaders said the government succeeded in curbing the mystery illness under the leadership of the Medical and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) who is also MLA of Eluru Urban. A YSRC leader of Eluru City said the state government brought medical and research experts and succeeded in finding out the problem and took proper steps not ensure such incidents are not repeated. He said the Municipal Corporation was also giving pure drinking water after filtering it. He said the people understand how the government was taking steps for the health of the people.

 

...
Tags: eluru myster illness, municipal polls andhra pradesh, telugu desam, ysr congress, measure to curb mystery illness taken says ysr congress, pure drinking water eluru city
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A delegation of 24 ambassadors from the European Union arrive at Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar on February 17, 2021. A delegation of 24 envoys of several countries in India including European Union, Latin America and Africa envoys in India arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for assessing the situation following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. (PTI/S. Irfan)

India slams UN human rights experts' comments on situation in J&K

Hyderabad has found a place in this illustrious and aspiration-worthy list as a consequence following its commitment to growing and maintaining urban forests. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad named one of world’s 51 Tree Cities

The petitioners urged the university to provide the list of 43 students but the varsity ignored the request.

Kaloji varsity disregards Telangana HC CJ’s directive

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to have issued instructions to all departments to submit budgetary proposals to the finance department, keeping in mind the funds required to meet present as well as future needs. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Telangana won’t cut welfare spend despite constraints, says CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Metroman' E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party's Kerala unit chief K Surendran

E Sreedharan. (PTI)

Tamilisai asks Puducherry CM Narayansamy to prove majority on Feb 22

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan (Twitter@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Indian govt expresses 'displeasure' over Twitter's delay in withholding accounts

A screen capture of one of the accounts that Twitter withheld (Image source: Twitter)

Shah assures statehood to J&K at appropriate time; says its development top priority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham