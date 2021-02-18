Nation Politics 18 Feb 2021 Is the BJP eyeing Po ...
Nation, Politics

Is the BJP eyeing Pondy?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR & D SEKAR
Published Feb 18, 2021, 4:09 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2021, 4:09 am IST
Besides poaching the Congress MLAs, the BJP has also used NR Congress and AIADMK, in its mission to storm the Congress citadel
Traditionally a Congress bastion, the former French colony has suddenly become the cynosure of the BJP’s eyes since the party in power at the Centre is piqued over its inability to make inroads into South India. (Photo: Twitter @CMPuducherry)
 Traditionally a Congress bastion, the former French colony has suddenly become the cynosure of the BJP’s eyes since the party in power at the Centre is piqued over its inability to make inroads into South India. (Photo: Twitter @CMPuducherry)

Chennai: The proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Puducherry on February 25, the series of defections from the Congress and the sudden sacking of former lieutenant-governor Kiran Bedi are all clear signals that the BJP is desperately planning to capture power in the tiny Union territory.

Traditionally a Congress bastion, the former French colony has suddenly become the cynosure of the BJP’s eyes since the party in power at the Centre is piqued over its inability to make inroads into South India.

 

The first step that the BJP took in Puducherry towards achieving its plan to storm into the political scene, where it had no presence at all otherwise -- its local leader V. Saminathan polled just 1,509 votes in Lawspet constituency -- was to appoint Kiran Bedi.

On her part, Bedi began operations by first taking a confrontationist course against the Congress government, headed by V. Narayanasamy, and then nominating three MLAs, including Saminathan, to the UT’s Assembly in 2017.

Though that backdoor entry of three MLAs into the House created a storm in Puducherry, it was finally approved by the Supreme Court and the three nominees continue to hold office. The next thing that Ms Bedi did was to start poaching from the Congress.

 

A minister in the V. Narayansamy Cabinet, A. Namassivayam, and his acolyte Theepainthan switched loyalties to the BJP after resigning their seats as MLAs in January, which was followed by two other MLAs resigning on Tuesday, Malladi Krishna Rao from Yanam (an enclave in Andhra Pradesh), and A. Johnkumar.

Having created such a crisis for the Congress government, the BJP, along with its allies AIADMK and NR Congress, have started putting pressure on Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Telangana governor who has been given additional charge of Puducherry, even before she has taken charge as acting lieutenant-governor, to oust the government that has just a few months more in office.

 

Besides poaching the Congress MLAs, the BJP has also used its allies, the NR Congress and AIADMK, in its mission to storm the Congress citadel. The DMK, ostensibly an ally of the Congress, also has ideas of capturing the Union territory on its own for various reasons.

But it is the BJP that has seemingly bigger plans. Even the sudden removal of Bedi appears to have been done to improve the image of the party among the people since the lieutenant-governor had become unpopular among several sections of people.

The chief minister, Narayansamy, had been campaigning against Bedi -- he and his party colleagues had even sat on a fast in front of Raj Nivas -- accusing her of being a stumbling block in the implementation of welfare schemes.

 

The BJP may have plans to bring in a new lieutenant-governor who would be able to win over the hearts of the people and also use its allies for the time being to capture power. It may project Namassivayam, who is popular locally, as its chief ministerial candidate.

Namassivayam, in any case, has a track record of party hopping. He started with the DMK, then went to MDMK, then to the TMC started by P. Kannan and thus landed in the Congress as the TMC merged with it.

As a leader with chief ministerial aspirations, Namassivayam was hopeful of realising his dream in 2016, but Narayanasamy came out of the blue and took away his chances. The BJP might have assured him that it can help him to become the chief minister.

 

Namassivayam and Theepainthan, incidentally, joined the BJP by travelling all the way to New Delhi and meeting top saffron leaders like Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda.

...
Tags: puducherry congress, bjp in puducherry, congress mlas quit in puducherry, kiran bedi, puducherry governer
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry


Latest From Nation

Representatives of various employee unions from Vizag Steel Plant present a memorandum to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

No privatising VSP, Jagan assures unions

In response, the CM thanked all political leaders and prominent citizens for greeting him on his birthday. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

1 crore plants, wishes from all mark KCR’s birthday

They came to Peddapalli to file a petition against politician Kunta Srinivas over a temple land dispute in their native place of Gunjapadugu village in Manthani mandal.

Lawyer couple murdered in broad daylight in Telangana

KCR ordered a massive land records purification drive in 2017, across Telangana, saying that existing records were rectified last in 1936, during the Nizam’s period and non-rectification in later years led to land disputes. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR’s dream to end land disputes remains unfulfilled



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rs 100/litre petrol, PM faults predecessors

Modi said the nation is looking to build a natural gas pipeline grid to boost usage of the environment-friendly fuel that would help cut carbon emissions. (Photo:PTI)

Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011

Modi talks of Sri Lankan Tamils ahead of TN polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mk-1A to the Indian Army (Twitter@narendramodi)

TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Pondy Lt Governor on Thursday

Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India (Twitter@@DrTamilisaiGuv)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham