Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2021, 12:15 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2021, 7:07 am IST
TTD Executive Officer said that Kalyanamastu is aimed at organising free mass marriages for couples from poor families
TIRUPATI: A team of Vedic pandits of TTD fixed auspicious dates for the Kalyanamastu mass marriage programmes and handed over the Lagna Patrika to TTD Executive Officer Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy here on Wednesday.

The team comprised veteran Vedic scholar G. Bala Subramanya Shastri, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal K.S.S. Avadhani, chief priest of Tirumala temple Archakam Venugopala Deekshitulu and former Agama advisor of TTD Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya. They met at Nada Neerajanam platform to deliberate and finalise the muhurat for the prestigious programme.

 

Speaking to media persons later, the EO said that the pandits finalised three auspicious dates in 2021, including May 28 between 12.34 pm and 12.40 pm; October 30 between 11.04 am and 11.08 am and November 17 between 9.56 am and 10.02 am.

He said that Kalyanamastu is aimed at organising free mass marriages for couples from poor families. “It was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011 as part of Hindu Sanatana Dharma Pracharam programme.

In its last board meeting, the TTD Trust Board, under the Chairmanship of Y.V. Subba Reddy, decided to resume the programme. Now, the pandits have finalised the dates”, he added.

 

Later, trays consisting of the sacred material, including Lagna Patrika, vermilion, turmeric, kankanams and fruits were carried by Dharma Reddy and pundits to Srivari temples. As per custom, the patrika was placed at the lotus feet of Lord Venkateswara and special pujas were performed.

