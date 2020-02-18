Yediyurappa too old? Disgruntled MLAs meet at former CM Jagadish Shettar’s house

Bengaluru: An anonymous letter seeking the replacement of Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa because he is too old (77) has left the BJP rattled. Adding grist to that mill was a meeting held at former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar’s residence, which was attended by five BJP MLAs.

These developments have come soon after Yediyurappa inducted into the ministry 10 MLAs who had defected from the Congress and JD(S), leaving out many old-timers who wanted those plums.

Sources said that during the meeting at Shettar’s residence, some of the MLAs complained that work pertaining to their constituencies was not being done. They were also peeved that Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra was interfering in the day-to-day administration.

There is a possibility that this small group will grow bigger after the budget session of the state legislature if the chief minister fails to address these grievances, said sources.

The MLAs who met Shettar included former ministers Umesh Katti and Murugesh Nirani.

According to sources, the MLAs wanted Shettar to take the lead to resolve their grievances and claimed that the family members of Yediyurappa were taking advantage of his age and interfering in the administration.

The four-page letter, which was sent to the BJP central leadership, has also been sent to newspaper offices but the state leadership seemed clueless about its existence.

Some BJP sources maintained that the meeting was not intended to push for an alternative leader but was held as the MLAs felt the chief minister was too old to perform to expectations.

According to them, Yediyurappa was becoming too dependent on his assistants and could not speak without written material before him.

However, Shettar ruled out any dissident activity. “The MLAs came to meet me to discuss work pertaining to my department,” he said and dismissed media reports that they had expressed their anger against Yediyurappa.