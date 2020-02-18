Nation Politics 18 Feb 2020 Ram Lalla idols to b ...
Nation, Politics

Ram Lalla idols to be shifted from makeshift temple

PTI
Published Feb 18, 2020, 11:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 11:26 pm IST
The shift is preparatory to building the garba griha of the Ram temple
Preparations for building a Ram temple at Ayodhya have begun, local priests said. Here is Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel offering prayers to the Saryu River in Ayodhya on February 10, 2020. (PTI)
Ayodhya: The idols of Ram Lalla which have been kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the makeshift temple in Ayodhya here will be shifted as construction of the Ram temple will begin from the site, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple's chief priest said Tuesday.

The idols will shifted to a place 200 m from the makeshift temple, priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

 

"The construction of the Ram temple will begin from the 'garbh griha' (sanctum sanctorum)," he said.

"Some engineers did the measurements of the land in order to shift the idols of Ram Lalla. However I did not meet them. The idols will be shifted and temporally installed at Manas Bhawan," the chief priest said.

Once the construction is completed the idols will be brought back to their original place, the decree holder of the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, Triloki Nath Pandey, said.

Tags: acharya satyendra das
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya


