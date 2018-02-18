We went with BJP, didn’t get justice: CM Chandrababu Naidu

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has announced that he was ready to do any sacrifice for the rights and interests of the state and the public.

He started targeting Telugu Des-am’s ally BJP by raising his voice against the BJP-led NDA government.

Addressing a public meeting, he said that now time has come to break the sile-nce about our fight for fulfillment of promises of bif-urcation and defended that he was guiding the TD MPs in the protest since the past few days in Parliament as this is a sensitive issue.

He announced that he will not flinch from the battlefield, will not collude against the interests of AP state and announced that he will be ready to make any sacrifice for AP people and the state. Mr Naidu came to Kakani near Narasaraopet on Saturday and laid the foundation stone for JNTU-K building’s construction. He claimed that the central and the state governments were sovereign and hence said the Centre cannot ask the state government about central funds’ utilisation.

Mentioning news and statements circulating in media about showing acco-unts to the Union government about the utilisation of funds, he said that some leaders were also demanding the same and said that he feels it is not correct.

Recalling the injustice done to AP by the Congress, he said, “We went with the BJP for getting justice to our state, visited Delhi 29 times, met everyone several times for the past 3.5 years, but in vain as no justice was done by the BJP government”.

Mr Naidu demanded that the Centre fulfil all promises given to AP during the time of bifurcation.

And further to help AP till the development of the state on par with other south Indian states, on behalf of five crore people in AP.

Naidu said that the BJP led Union Government did not fulfill its promises (of the Reorganisation Act) and further held that fulfilling those promises is the responsibility of the Union Government. Further increasing his attack on the BJP government, he said that funds were given to AP according to norms. He ruled out BJP’s claims of giving surplus funds to AP State and challenged that the State Government is ready to discuss or debate on the allotted Central funds.