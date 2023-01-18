Naidu urges people to end ‘psycho rule’ of Jagan

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said he is thriving in politics with the spirit of the party founder N.T. Rama Rao, and said NTR encouraged the youths from the SC, ST and BC communities with provision of more jobs for them.

He called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to end the “psycho rule” of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to save the state and develop it further.

Naidu, along with the party’s state unit president K. Atchannaidu and other senior leaders paid rich tributes to the party founder on his 27th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Several programmes were organised at the TD central office in Mangalagiri to mark the occasion. Naidu inaugurated a blood donation camp after paying tributes to NTR's idol in the office premises.

Terming NTR as a legendary actor, Naidu said he had created history by forming a government within a few months of floating the TD.

Naidu gave a call to build a poverty-free society in the state and the people should join hands to bid goodbye to this “psycho rule”. Observing that the coming elections are very crucial for the party and the state, he said “our real tribute to NTR is to serve society and work for realising his dreams.”

Naidu said NTR, having born in an ordinary family, accomplished a lot. “Wherever Telugu people are living, they really feel proud of their home state. A person can excel only in one field, but NTR has gone to a very high level in the fields of both films and in politics," he said.

"I was the minister for cinematography when he was in the film industry," Naidu recalled and said that he first met NTR during the shooting of the film 'Anuragadevatha'.

Stating that the TD has completed 40 years of formation and that the party was observing the 100th anniversary of the Late NTR, Naidu said that “NTR is a role model for future generations.”

Naidu said leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu could become a member of the Cabinet as NTR made the Backward Classes (BCs) as partners in power. Welfare schemes like Single Window and the Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme were launched during NTR’s rule. NTR also laid the foundation for several irrigation projects.

Naidu explained, "The son of NTR, Balakrishna, is extending his services through the cancer hospital while daughter Bhuvaneswari is serving the state through the NTR Trust," Naidu noted.