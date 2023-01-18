  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 18 Jan 2023 Naidu urges people t ...
Nation, Politics

Naidu urges people to end ‘psycho rule’ of Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 18, 2023, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2023, 11:56 pm IST
Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to build a poverty-free society in the state. (File Photo: Twitter)
 Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to build a poverty-free society in the state. (File Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said he is thriving in politics with the spirit of the party founder N.T. Rama Rao, and said NTR encouraged the youths from the SC, ST and BC communities with provision of more jobs for them.

He called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to end the “psycho rule” of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to save the state and develop it further.

Naidu, along with the party’s state unit president K. Atchannaidu and other senior leaders paid rich tributes to the party founder on his 27th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Several programmes were organised at the TD central office in Mangalagiri to mark the occasion. Naidu inaugurated a blood donation camp after paying tributes to NTR's idol in the office premises.

Terming NTR as a legendary actor, Naidu said he had created history by forming a government within a few months of floating the TD.

Naidu gave a call to build a poverty-free society in the state and the people should join hands to bid goodbye to this “psycho rule”. Observing that the coming elections are very crucial for the party and the state, he said “our real tribute to NTR is  to serve society and work for realising his dreams.”

 Naidu said NTR, having born in an ordinary family, accomplished a lot. “Wherever Telugu people are living, they really feel proud of their home state. A person can excel only in one field, but NTR has gone to a very high level in the fields of both films and in politics," he said.

 "I was the minister for cinematography when he was in the film industry," Naidu recalled and said that he first met NTR during the shooting of the film 'Anuragadevatha'.

 Stating that the TD has completed 40 years of formation and that the party was observing the 100th anniversary of the Late NTR, Naidu said that “NTR is a role model for future generations.”

 Naidu said leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu could become a member of the Cabinet as NTR made the Backward Classes (BCs) as partners in power.  Welfare schemes like Single Window and the Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme were launched during NTR’s rule. NTR also laid the foundation for several irrigation projects.

Naidu explained, "The son of NTR, Balakrishna, is extending his services through the cancer hospital while daughter Bhuvaneswari is serving the state through the NTR Trust," Naidu noted.

...
Tags: telugu desam chief n. chandrababu naidu, n.t. rama rao, ap news, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, k. atchannaidu, td state president k. atchannaidu, rich tributes to ntr, mangalagiri, blood donation camp, cinematography, yanamala ramakrishnudu, ap irrigation projects, balakrishna, actor bhuvaneswari, cancer hospital, ntr trust
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Vidadala Rajini, Minister for Health. (File)

Dashboard to ensure functioning of devices at AP government hospitals

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

Revanth Reddy hits out at KCR

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

AP HC sentences two higher officials in contempt case

 MPDOs and municipal commissioners are also advised to give proper publicity for the special camps. (Photo: PTI/File)

Special camps for 5 days to update Aadhaar biometrics in AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

J-K Congress spokesperson resigns ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned from the party (Twitter/@DeepikaSRajawat)

Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to surrender before China: BJP

BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. (Photo: Twitter)

Shah to visit Adilabad, Peddapalli on Jan. 28

Amit Shah is launching the Yojana for Adilabad and Peddapalli Parliament constituencies in a single day. (File photo: PTI)

TMC up in arms over CPI(M)-BJP 'joint' operation

File photo of TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->